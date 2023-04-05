Health and social care boards face ‘increasing stress’ – report

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The boards which co-ordinate health and social care services in local areas are coming under “increasing stress” and face significant funding pressures, the Accounts Commission has said.

Rising demand and cost pressures mean integration joint boards (IJBs) have a projected funding gap of £124 million across Scotland, a report said.

The number of care hours for those aged over 65 reached nearly 25 million in 2021/22.

Meanwhile, the proportion of care services reporting vacancies increased to 47%.

The Accounts Commission said IJBs must put in place detailed plans that clearly show how they will achieve the needed ongoing savings on a recurring basis and support urgently needed service transformation.

William Moyes, chair of the Accounts Commission, said: “Change is needed now – it cannot wait for a National Care Service.

“Action is needed to tackle funding pressures, which are under increasing stress from rising demand and cost pressures. The workforce challenges are considerable, with mounting unmet need.

“We need to see services focus on prevention, with appropriate funding in place to transform the way services are delivered and to improve lives.”