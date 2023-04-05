Nigel Lawson taught me preparation needed to make radical change, says PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Lawson taught me preparation needed to make radical change, says PM

By Press Association
Former chancellor Nigel Lawson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former chancellor Nigel Lawson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak said Nigel Lawson taught him that “preparation, hard work and attention to detail” was needed to make “radical” changes to the economy in a tribute article to the Conservative former chancellor.

The Prime Minister credited the party grandee and leading Brexiteer, who has died aged 91, with changing “Britain for the better”.

In a piece entitled “What Nigel Lawson taught me” in The Spectator, the influential right-wing magazine once edited by Lord Lawson, Mr Sunak pointed to their shared belief in taming inflation before reducing taxes.

Former chancellor Mr Sunak recounted hanging a picture of his predecessor, who slashed personal taxation while serving in the Thatcher government, behind his desk when he entered No 11.

“It was an image which summed up the intellectual confidence that he brought to the job. But it was also a reminder of the sheer amount of preparation, hard work and attention to detail that he had put in to get the party and the government into a position where it could do those radical things.”

The former MP served as Margaret Thatcher’s chancellor from 1983 until his resignation in 1989, before sitting in the House of Lords as Baron Lawson of Blaby until his retirement in December.

Mrs Thatcher, Lord Lawson and their allies “turned the intellectual tide in this country,” Mr Sunak said.

He continued: “One of the lessons I take from Nigel’s life is that the greater the mission, the more thorough the preparation must be.

“As financial secretary to the Treasury, he formulated the medium-term financial plan for Geoffrey Howe and Margaret Thatcher which was based on the premise that public spending and inflation must be controlled before taxes can be cut substantially.”

The Prime Minister said he was “grateful” when Lord Lawson endorsed his Tory leadership campaign last summer.

“I was trailing in the polls and there was little benefit to him getting involved. But he came forward to make the argument that ‘the only way to substantial, lasting reductions in taxation was first to tackle inflation’.”

