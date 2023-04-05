Government must stick to its promises in wake of Windrush scandal, PM told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government must stick to its promises in wake of Windrush scandal, PM told

By Press Association
The National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station (PA)
The National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station (PA)

Rishi Sunak has been urged to keep promises made to victims of the Windrush scandal or risk looking like their suffering was in vain and the hostile environment they faced still exists.

A letter signed by survivors, campaigners, athletes and actors has been sent to the Prime Minister branding progress on the commitments to right past wrongs “painfully slow”.

The letter is due to be delivered to Downing Street on Thursday – which it said marks the fifth anniversary of the exposure of the scandal.

Dame Denise Lewis is among the signatories to a letter sent to the Prime Minister over slow progress on Windrush promises (John Walton/PA)
Dame Denise Lewis is among the signatories to a letter sent to the Prime Minister over slow progress on Windrush promises (John Walton/PA)

It will be handed in alongside a petition signed by more than 50,000 people urging the Home Secretary to rethink her decision to scrap previously accepted recommendations from the scathing Windrush review.

The scandal erupted in 2018 when British citizens, mostly from the Caribbean, were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation, despite having the right to live in Britain.

Many lost homes and jobs, and were denied access to healthcare and benefits.

Solicitor Wendy Williams published her Windrush Lessons Learned Review in 2020, making 30 recommendations – all of which were originally accepted by former home secretary Priti Patel.

But in January it was confirmed that Suella Braverman had dropped a commitment to establish a migrants’ commissioner, and had chosen not to increase the powers of the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration or to hold reconciliation events with the Windrush community.

The letter, whose signatories include actor David Harewood, singer Beverley Knight and former athletes Dame Denise Lewis and Colin Jackson, described the axing of recommendations as a “kick in the teeth to the Windrush generation, to whom our country owes such a huge debt of gratitude”.

It said: “In the three years since the Review, progress on all fronts has been painfully slow.

“The Windrush compensation scheme remains bureaucratic and overly complicated. It is unconscionable that some Windrush victims who should have been compensated, died before their cases were resolved and payments made. Many others are still fighting to receive their payments.

“Instead of scrapping key commitments, we urge your government to stick to the promises made – there is still an opportunity to show that you and your ministers are serious about righting past wrongs.

“To do anything less sends a clear message that the suffering of the Windrush generation was in vain and the hostile environment still exists.”

The Black Equity Organisation (BEO), a civil rights group launched in May 2022 to tackle racism in the UK, said it wants to bring a legal challenge against Ms Braverman, saying her decision to ditch three recommendations had added insult to injury for victims of the scandal.

Ms Williams, appearing before a Home Affairs Committee session in March, said she had been surprised by the decision to drop three recommendations, having not been consulted by the Home Office before the announcement was made.

The BEO, whose trustees include Labour MP David Lammy and historian and presenter Professor David Olusoga, said Ms Braverman’s decision had shown the “internal needs of the department” were “trumping those of the victims”.

Dr Wanda Wyporska, BEO chief executive, said: “The Home Secretary’s decision to disregard three of the report recommendations is an echo of the very insensitivity cited in the Williams Review.

“Victims have been campaigning for years for justice. They’ve been fighting to have their voices heard and their cases resolved.

“The Home Secretary’s decision has shown that allowing the Home Office to be in charge of cleaning up its own mess and recompensing the Windrush generation would result in the internal needs of the department trumping those of the victims.

“The Home Office must be opened up to independent scrutiny and forced to honour the promises made in its name. Windrush survivors have been through enough and this latest twist in a shameful story adds insult to injury.”

