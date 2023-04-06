Coalition era policies contributed towards social housing failures, Gove says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coalition era policies contributed towards social housing failures, Gove says

By Press Association
Communities Secretary Michael Gove at BBC Broadcasting House in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Communities Secretary Michael Gove at BBC Broadcasting House in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The coalition government’s public spending squeeze contributed to the neglect faced by social housing tenants, Michael Gove has suggested.

The Communities Secretary admitted the mistakes of successive governments had led to tragedies such as the Grenfell Tower fire, and the death of toddler Awaab Ishak in 2020 caused by mould in his family’s flat.

Mr Gove also claimed the Government had taken more action to support people in social housing than any previous administration for “decades”, after facing questions about the death of Sheila Seleoane.

The medical secretary’s body was not found for two years, after she died alone in 2019 at her housing association flat in Peckham, south London.

Mr Gove told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Each of these individual cases are tragedies.

“What they all, however, point us towards is a problem that we’ve had in the past with social housing landlords treating their tenants with a degree of distance … and in some cases neglect, which is unacceptable.

“I wouldn’t draw a linear connection between some of the changes that were made when the coalition government were … understandably keen to make sure that public spending was tightened.

“We can look back and we can consider what some of the consequences of that were.”

He added: “Particularly the thing that affected me most was the Grenfell fire. What the Grenfell inquiry in particular has subsequently brought to light was a chain of errors.

“I’ve said, and am very happy to reiterate, that there were some mistakes and errors that were made not just by, actually, the coalition government but by governments before which contributed to social tenants not getting the support that they deserved and not having their voices heard.”

The Liberal Democrat-Conservative coalition government of 2010 to 2015 faced criticism for deep cuts to public services instituted after the 2008 financial crisis.

Asked if Conservative ministers need to take a share of the shame directed at social housing landlords, Mr Gove said: “We have a responsibility towards those in social housing to do better.

“I believe that in the course of the last 18 months there has been more action to support people in social housing under this Government than for decades.”

Awaab Ishak inquest
Two-year-old Awaab Ishak died in December 2020 (Family handout/Farleys Solicitors/PA)

Ms Seleoane is believed to have died in August 2019, but her body was not discovered until February 2022.

Her neighbours had raised concerns with their housing association Peabody after reports of a foul smell coming from her flat, but it did not check up on her even after her rent payments stopped.

Instead, Peabody applied for Universal Credit to be paid directly to the housing provider on her behalf.

The housing association has said it would “learn from what happened to make sure we always put our residents first and that this never happens again”.

It added: “We have to strike a balance between residents’ right to peaceful enjoyment of their homes and the desire to make sure that people are safe and well.

“But through better use of data, better teamwork across our organisation and more locally focused colleagues, we can be much better at spotting the signs that something isn’t right without intruding in people’s lives.”

A coroner ruled that two-year-old Awaab’s death from a respiratory condition was caused by prolonged exposure to black mould in his Greater Manchester home.

His parents had complained to social landlord Rochdale Boroughwide Housing, but their concerns about disrepair were not addressed.

Dangerous cladding removal
The fire at Grenfell Tower in 2017 resulted in the deaths of 72 people (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The 2017 Grenfell Tower fire resulted in the deaths of 72 people, with subsequent investigations highlighting neglect by the local council, and repeated failures to heed warnings about the flammable cladding fixed to the exterior of the high-rise building in west London.

Mr Gove has sought to take action in light of the tragedies, introducing Awaab’s Law to ensure social landlords deal with damp and mould issues swiftly.

The Communities Secretary has also recently named and shamed private housing developers who have not signed up to a £2 billion fund aimed at removing unsafe cladding from homes they have built.

