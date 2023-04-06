Windrush campaigners call decision to drop recommendations ‘a slap in the face’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Windrush campaigners call decision to drop recommendations ‘a slap in the face’

By Press Association
Windrush campaigners hand in their petition to 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
Windrush campaigners have said it is a “slap in the face” promises were dropped as they handed a petition to Downing Street, five years since the scandal was brought to light.

The petition, signed by more than 50,000 people, urged Home Secretary Suella Braverman to U-turn on her decision to scrap plans to establish a migrants’ commissioner, not to increase the powers of the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration or to hold reconciliation events with the Windrush community.

Solicitor Wendy Williams published her Windrush Lessons Learned Review in 2020, making 30 recommendations – all of which were originally accepted by former Home Secretary Priti Patel.

A legal challenge has now been launched against Suella Braverman by the Black Equity Organisation (BEO) for refusing to implement all the recommendations from the independent review.

Speaking outside Downing Street Windrush campaigners said they were “back to square one again” after three of the recommendations were dropped.

Glenda Ceasar, 61, lost her job at a GP practice in 2009 and was unable to work or claim benefits for the next 10 years until the Windrush scandal came to light in 2018.

She told the PA news agency: “I came here as a baby and I lived here my whole life. It affected me really badly. I contemplated suicide one time because it affected myself and my younger son who was born in 1988.

“I understand the trauma that people are going through now and people disbelieving you like you’ve done something wrong. It was legislation that was not put in place properly.

“The community is hurt. They feel as if they are being pushed away and they are not keeping to their promises.”

A letter signed by survivors, campaigners, athletes and actors has also been handed into Downing Street branding progress on the commitments to right past wrongs “painfully slow”.

Many lost homes and jobs, and were denied access to healthcare and benefits.

The letter, whose signatories include actor David Harewood, singer Beverley Knight and former athletes Dame Denise Lewis and Colin Jackson, described the axing of recommendations as a “kick in the teeth to the Windrush generation, to whom our country owes such a huge debt of gratitude”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is scrapping some recommendations originally accepted by her predecessor Priti Patel (Aaron Chown/PA)

The scandal first erupted in 2018 when British citizens, mostly from the Caribbean, were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation, despite having the right to live in Britain.

Windrush campaigner Michael Braithwaite, 71, was a teaching assistant for children with autism for 16 years when he was threatened with deportation.

He had documents dating back to 1973 but the Home Office requested data from when he landed in the UK aged nine.

The teacher said he was afraid the Windrush generation will be forgotten and accused the Government of “washing it under the carpet”.

He told PA: “It has been a long journey and I am still hurt by it. They have changed so many different things. We have had promises and promises.

“Now the person in power says it did not happen on her watch. Where does this leave us?”

Asked about the recommendations being dropped, he said: “It was like a slap in the face and a setback. People have made promises and said it will be done. It has not even been looked at. That is the way I feel.”

The Black Equity Organisation (BEO), a civil rights group launched in May 2022 to tackle racism in the UK, said the decision to ditch three recommendations had added insult to injury for victims of the scandal.

BEO chief executive Dr Wanda Wyporska asked Suella Braverman to “make sure there is justice for our Windrush elders”.

She said: “It’s very important the Windrush generation is not let down again. We have had years and years of promises not being kept. Now we see three of the recommendations of the Williams review are not going to be kept.

“I think it is just adding insult to injury to everything the Windrush generation, our family, have been through. Unfortunately some of the Windrush survivors have died before they received compensation.”

