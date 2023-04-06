Ghani-Spencer row: Here’s what you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ghani-Spencer row: Here’s what you need to know

By Press Association
Nusrat Ghani and Mark Spencer (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament and Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)
Nusrat Ghani and Mark Spencer (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament and Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

An official inquiry concluded it was not possible to “draw a clear picture” after differing accounts from senior Tories over allegations that Nusrat Ghani’s Muslim faith played a role in her sacking as a minister.

Ms Ghani had alleged that her faith had been cited as part of the reason for her losing a ministerial position in 2020.

She had claimed Mark Spencer said her “Muslimness” was linked to her losing her ministerial position when the two served in Boris Johnson’s government.

Mr Spencer denies the allegations.

– What are the allegations?

Ms Ghani, Tory MP for Wealden, had served as a transport minister since 2018, but was sacked in a mini-reshuffle in February 2020.

Nusrat Ghani
Tory MP Nusrat Ghani (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ms Ghani claimed her background and faith were raised as an issue during a meeting in the whips’ office.

She said: “I was told that at the reshuffle meeting in Downing Street that ‘Muslimness’ was raised as an ‘issue’, that my ‘Muslim women minister’ status was making colleagues uncomfortable, and that there were concerns ‘that I wasn’t loyal to the party as I didn’t do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations’.

“It was very clear to me that the whips and No 10 were holding me to a higher threshold of loyalty than others because of my background and faith.

“In the following weeks, I was informed that if I persisted in raising this that I would be ostracised by colleagues and my career and reputation would be destroyed.”

She also told the paper: “It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless.”

– When were the claims made public? 

Boris Johnson
At the time, Boris Johnson was prime minister (PA)

Ms Ghani’s claims were published by The Sunday Times on January 22 2022, for the January 23 edition of the paper.

At the time, Boris Johnson was prime minister and Mr Spencer was chief whip.

The row erupted at the start of a crucial week for Mr Johnson, when Sue Gray, the senior civil servant investigating lockdown parties in Downing Street, was expected to deliver her report.

The conduct of the whips’ office was coming under scrutiny at the time following claims that tactics amounting to blackmail were used to pressurise Tory MPs seeking to oust Mr Johnson.

– How did Mr Spencer react to the allegations?

Mr Spencer, Tory MP for Sherwood, responded on Twitter late in the evening on January 22.

He said: “To ensure other Whips are not drawn into this matter, I am identifying myself as the person Nusrat Ghani MP has made claims about this evening.

“These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory. I have never used those words attributed to me.”

Mr Spencer added: “It is disappointing that when this issue was raised before Ms Ghani declined to refer the matter to the Conservative Party for a formal investigation.”

He said the claims relate to a meeting in March 2020.

“When Ms Ghani raised them she was invited to use the formal CCHQ complaints procedure. She declined to do so,” Mr Spencer tweeted.

– What did the Government do next?

On Monday January 24 2022 the then prime minister ordered an inquiry, with Mr Johnson having spoken to Ms Ghani the night before.

A No 10 spokeswoman insisted that when the allegations were first made the prime minister recommended Ms Ghani make a formal complaint to Conservative Campaign Headquarters, but that “she did not take up this offer”.

The spokeswoman said Mr Johnson was taking the claims “very seriously”.

During a mini-reshuffle in February 2022, Mr Spencer was moved from his role as chief whip to leader of the House of Commons.

– Why has the inquiry taken so long?

The investigation was originally being carried out by Mr Johnson’s ethics adviser, Lord Geidt, who later quit the role because the then prime minister refused to accept his advice on an unrelated matter.

Sir Laurie Magnus took on the investigation after he was appointed ethics adviser to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on December 22 2022, about two months after Mr Sunak took office. His final report acknowledges the investigation was “delayed” by Lord Geidt’s resignation in June 2022.

A letter from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Sir Laurie Magnus
A letter from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Sir Laurie Magnus (10 Downing Street/PA)

– What has happened to Ms Ghani and Mr Spencer’s careers since?

Ms Ghani returned to government as a business minister when Mr Sunak became Prime Minister.

After a stint as Commons leader, Mr Spencer was moved to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, where his brief includes food, farming and fisheries.

– What did the inquiry find?

Sir Laurie’s report said: “Despite a review of considerable evidence, it has not been possible to draw a clear picture of what was discussed between Mr Spencer and Ms Ghani during two meetings which both agree took place on 4th and 23rd March 2020.

“These discussions are central to the allegations made.

“Ms Ghani and Mr Spencer have differing accounts of these meetings, with different recollections of what was said.

“Each has provided evidence (including some contemporaneous notes) to support their respective accounts, but given the differing evidence presented to me, I am not able to conclude with sufficient confidence what was or was not said at these two meetings.”

He added: “It is clear that both Ms Ghani and Mr Spencer have firm but very different recollections of their two meetings during March 2020 and both have offered evidence to support their respective accounts.

“I have concluded, in the light of this conflicting evidence, that it is not possible to determine what transpired in the two meetings, particularly the first meeting on 4th March 2020 which was not independently witnessed.”

Cabinet Meeting
Mark Spencer (PA)

Sir Laurie also said: “My overall conclusion from this investigation is that what should have been an open and trusting conversation between colleagues instead became a significant disagreement… I do not believe, when considered with the inconclusive evidence from the first two parts of this investigation, that the shortcomings identified in Mr Spencer’s response to Ms Ghani’s concerns amount to a clear failure to meet the standards set out in the ministerial code.”

He added: “Both Ms Ghani and Mr Spencer consider each other to be mistaken in their recollections and both remain aggrieved and personally affected by the impact of this public disagreement.”

– What were the shortcomings identified in Mr Spencer’s response?

While Mr Spencer was not found to have broken the ministerial code, the report did find there were “shortcomings in the way in which Mr Spencer responded to the concerns raised by Ms Ghani”.

Mr Johnson met with Ms Ghani on July 1 2020 to discuss the allegations. The report says Mr Spencer gave an “inaccurate” briefing to Mr Johnson ahead of the meeting.

“As a result, Mr Johnson went into his meeting with Ms Ghani under the impression that the meeting of March 4 2020 – of which Ms Ghani and Mr Spencer had differing recollections and which was central to the matter under discussion – had not taken place. This was not helpful,” the report said.

Sir Laurie also said Mr Spencer should have “taken more care” in his initial tweets responding to the allegations.

Mr Spencer had claimed an Islamophobia inquiry had found there was “no credible basis for the claims”.

Sir Laurie said Mr Spencer had done so “without evidence”.

– What did the Prime Minister say?

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (PA)

Ms Sunak said it would not be right to take further action in the “absence of clear evidence”.

In a letter responding to Sir Laurie’s findings, Mr Sunak said: “I am glad that you have examined this dispute so thoroughly. I take seriously the need to treat others with respect and to avoid any suggestion of prejudice. As you say, this has been an unsatisfactory experience for both ministers involved.

“But in the absence of clear evidence, it would not be right to take further action.

“I have spoken to both ministers and encouraged them to heed your advice to pull together in the finest tradition of public service. I am determined that the Government operates with integrity, professionalism and accountability.

“For that reason, I will be carefully considering your suggestions as to how we can better support ministers as they leave Government.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
2
Fintry Road. Image: DC Thomson
Hunt for hit-and-run driver after two-car Dundee crash
3
Clothes left strewn across a room of the Dura Street flat. Image: Supplied
Pregnant Dundee mum ‘sickened’ as flat trashed during break-in
4
Arbroath and Dundee fans are expected to pack into Gayfield on Saturday. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Dundee: Gayfield gate could top 5,000 mark as Angus side install new…
2
5
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Friends of Archie Sinclair shaved heads in support as he battles cancer Picture shows; Markinch Primary friends who shaved heads for Archie Sinclair. Markinch Primary School. Supplied by Joanne Sinclair Date; 30/03/2023
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
2
6
CR0042038, Emma Duncan, Glenrothes. Chimney demolition at former Tullis Russell site in Glenrothes. Picture Shows: Demolition taking place of the iconic Tullis Russell chimneys. One being 133 years old and the other 52 years old. Thursday 6th April 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Moment iconic Tullis Russell chimneys in Glenrothes demolished
7
Owner Scott Clark outside Clark's on Lindsay Street in Dundee.
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
6
8
Gauld is swiftly becoming a talisman in Vancouver. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David…
9
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
2
10
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Car hits wall at Barry Road, Carnoustie Picture shows; Car hits wall. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/04/2023
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street

More from The Courier

Jackson Mylchreest (centre) celebrates a goal against Dundee United. Image: PPA.
St Johnstone youth star Jackson Mylchreest reminds Callum Davidson of a young Callum Hendry…
Theo Bair has started pre-season with a bang.
St Johnstone hand life ban to fan who racially abused Theo Bair
2
Murray is expecting a tough challenge in Inverness. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray to probe why Raith Rovers have picked up so many injuries with…
Pars boss James McPake is hopeful his player can return in time for Saturday. Image: SNS.
Key player still a doubt for Falkirk clash as Dunfermline boss quips 'only the…
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's…
4
Dog Days, filmed in Dundee, stars Conor McCarron (of Neds fame), emerging Dundee talent Shannon Allan, and Glasgow-based Hollywood actor Brian McCardie.
Dog Days: Dundee-based BBC drama about homelessness, hope, and addiction stars emerging local talent
Nusrat Ghani and Mark Spencer (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament and Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Pushed 95-year-old and banned from football
Grady McGrath would love to play in the SPFL with Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brechin City: Speedy SPFL return or Highland League heartbreak?
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Kirkcaldy man charged in connection with spate of indecent exposures dating back years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented