Michael Matheson ‘determined’ to see improvement in Scotland’s NHS

Health Secretary Michael Matheson has said he is “determined” to see improvements in the NHS in the same week statistics showing the worst cancer waiting times on record were published.

Mr Matheson took over the role after a stint as Net Zero Secretary when Humza Yousaf took office – inheriting the new First Minister’s former job.

Figures released this week showed the worst cancer waiting times on record, with just 71.1% of people seen within 62 days of an urgent suspicion of cancer referral, compared to a Government target of 95%.

Mr Matheson picked up a portfolio struggling in other areas, with the number of people seen in A&E within four hours stagnating at around two thirds in recent months, and continually high delayed discharge figures.

“It’s a huge privilege to be given the role as Health Secretary,” Mr Matheson told the PA news agency during a visit to an NHS 24 call centre in Glasgow.

“It’s a real privilege from my point of view to be given this responsibility, but I recognise there are significant challenges with it.”

Mr Matheson said that, while the number of delayed discharges – people stuck in hospital while they are well enough to leave, usually due to a lack of social care provision for them – was declining and he wanted to “see that declining further”.

He added: “There’s still further work to be done, but I’m determined to make sure that as we help to support our NHS in its recovery, and as we help to shape its reform for the future, that we’ll see improvements in these key areas as we move forward.”

Scottish Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine urged the Health Secretary to tackle the issues in the NHS “urgently”.

“NHS patients and staff alike are being continually failed by this Government,” she said.

“Early intervention in cancer cases is crucial to chances of survival and it is unacceptable that this Government is allowing people in need to wait in limbo, while their loved ones watch on anxiously, powerless to do anything.

“We need action on this and we need it now. The people of Scotland cannot afford otherwise.”

Meanwhile, the Health Secretary urged Scots to be prepared for all their health needs ahead of the Easter weekend, with the NHS set to be under “significant pressure” with GPs and pharmacies reducing their hours.

“The Easter weekend is a very busy time for our NHS with a considerable increase in demand so it’s really important that given some of our pharmacies and GP practices have reduced hours over the weekend, that people are planning ahead,” he said.

The NHS 24 service is expecting to receive as many as 39,000 calls to its 111 helpline over the four-day weekend, it has said.

Director of service delivery at the helpline, Pauline Howie, said: “Nobody wants their Easter weekend to be interrupted with a health issue and we know that many of the common ailments we get calls about can quickly and easily be looked after at home, avoiding the need to call our service or visit busy emergency departments.

“Having over-the-counter medications at home is always a good idea and can provide quick relief from seasonal illness, coughs and colds or tummy upsets.

“Over the school holidays, it’s also a good idea to have a basic first aid kit with plasters, antiseptic and bandages in the house in case of any injuries or mishaps.”