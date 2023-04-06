Deal to allow tech companies to trial products in NHS test beds

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tech companies will be able to trial health products in clinical settings through a new partnership announced by the Scottish Government.

Companies involved in the Techscaler programme are being offered access to NHS regional test beds, which will let entrepreneurs work alongside clinicians and have access to patients.

The Government also says companies will have access to anonymised patient data to test products and ideas.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray announced the move during a visit to Bioliberty in Edinburgh.

Based at the National Robotarium, it uses robotics to provide rehabilitation and assistance for stroke survivors.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray visited the National Robotarium in Edinburgh (Neil Pooran/PA)

Mr Gray told the PA news agency that any personal data would be handled “very carefully and done with consent”.

He said: “Scotland’s life sciences sector has an annual turnover of more than £8 billion and is one of our key sectors for transformative economic growth.

“This partnership will be able to leverage our world-leading universities, life sciences hubs and excellent healthcare systems to support the growth of the sector and development of entrepreneurs.

“Testing products in a real world environment and accelerating development is vital, and will enable a broader reach of the Techscaler programme.

“This, in turn, will benefit patients and medical staff as they develop cutting-edge technology for use across the NHS, from stroke and rehabilitation through to reducing drug-related deaths.

“It is a further example of the steps we are taking as we develop a sustainable, high-skill economy that works for everyone.”

The Government’s chief entrepreneur Mark Logan said: “By making this connection between health testing and business support, we create an environment for innovation which enables Scottish companies to compete effectively whilst bringing much-needed treatment solutions to the NHS.”