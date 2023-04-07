Teachers work 54 hours a week on average and most say workload has risen – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Teachers work 54 hours a week on average and most say workload has risen – poll

By Press Association
A NASUWT survey found 83% of teachers believe their job has adversely affected their mental health over the last 12 months (PA)
A NASUWT survey found 83% of teachers believe their job has adversely affected their mental health over the last 12 months (PA)

Teachers work 54 hours a week on average – and around 13 of these hours fall outside of the normal school day, a survey suggests.

Nearly nine in 10 (87%) teachers surveyed said their workload has increased over the last year, according to a poll by the NASUWT teaching union.

The survey, of 8,464 NASUWT members across the UK in March, suggests that 83% of teachers believe their job has adversely affected their mental health over the last 12 months

The findings have been released during the union’s annual conference in Glasgow over the Easter weekend.

They suggest that teachers work 54 hours a week on average in a mid-term week – including time spent on lesson preparation and pastoral care – and around 13 of these hours were outside the normal school day.

A teacher who responded to the survey said: “I continuously feel anxious, worried, stressed. I can’t sleep. I never see my family.”

Delegates at the NASUWT conference are due to debate a motion which calls on the union to build a campaign to support members to “challenge attacks” on their contractual rights on working hours.

In March last year, the Government’s Schools White Paper called for state schools to deliver at least a 32.5 hour week in a bid to address the “discrepancy of teaching time in schools”. 

The motion, which will be heard at the teaching union’s conference, suggests this “is the start of extending teaching hours by stealth”.

NASUWT is calling for a contractual, enforceable limit on teachers’ working hours to ensure staff can enjoy a life outside work.

At the union conference, incoming president Rosemary Carabine will also say the Government is not doing enough to address the shortage of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) graduates going into teaching.

Ms Carabine is due to say: “More young people taking Stem subjects at university is good news, especially as Stem subjects have a positive impact on the economy and society.

“Sadly, these students are not then opting to go into teaching – they are typically able to access a higher starting wage in industry.”

She will tell delegates: “Governments across the UK are not doing enough, quickly enough, to address these problems. They need to boost salaries and improve pay incentives.

“When will they wake up? There is a teacher recruitment and retention crisis. All teachers deserve a competitive salary – whatever subject they teach.”

Patrick Roach, general secretary of NASUWT, said: “We urgently need working conditions that let teachers teach. It’s time for a limit on working hours and an end to abuse at work.

“Urgent reforms are needed to provide clear working rights and entitlements within a national contractual framework of a maximum 35-hour working week.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “We recognise how hard teachers work to transform children’s lives up and down the country.

“We are listening to teachers about the issues that affect them most. That is why, as part of our offer to the unions, we committed to forming a joint taskforce to reduce workload by five hours per week for every teacher.

“To improve teachers’ access to mental health support we are also investing £760,000 in a scheme that provides one-to-one supervision, and counselling to school leaders, and have launched the education staff wellbeing charter.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
Milltown Cottage has amazing views from its huge windows. Image: Savills.
Stunning £900k Highland Pertshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
One of the firefighters John Buist, pictured in 1960. Image: Fire Brigades Union
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
7
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
8
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
9
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
10
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

'All around the park' Easter event at Douglas Community Park. Picture shows; Zariyah Duffy, 4, on an Easter egg hunt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Best pictures as kids take part in egg-cellent Dundee Easter hunt
Pierre Reedy in action for Real Salt Lake against Colorado Rapids in MLS. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash
Fun at the Black Watch Castle. Keep the children entertained this Easter with an egg-cellent Easter fun day at the Castle. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Perth families hop to Black Watch Castle Museum for Easter fun
Loick Ayina looks ahead to Sunday's visit of Hibernian. Image: SNS
Loick Ayina reveals Dundee United father figure as Tannadice loan star embraces learning curve
Police outside home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.
COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking?
Paul O’Grady at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home with Peggy a Newfoundland.
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
James O’Connor is to appear in court on Thursday accused of killing 89-year-old Frederick Burge.
Missing Perthshire 15-year-old found safe and well
Lesley has a handy guide for middle age.
LESLEY HART: Manifesto for the middle aged
Life's been a juggle for Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's a juggling act, it is
A NASUWT survey found 83% of teachers believe their job has adversely affected their mental health over the last 12 months (PA)
The difference between a trick, a joke, and being fooled

Editor's Picks

Most Commented