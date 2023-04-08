Four-day walkout by junior doctors ‘could see 250,000 appointments postponed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four-day walkout by junior doctors ‘could see 250,000 appointments postponed’

By Press Association
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham in March (Jacob King/PA)
Up to a quarter of a million appointments and operations could be postponed due to four days of strikes by junior doctors, the NHS Confederation has warned, amid fears over patient safety.

Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the confederation, said health bosses were more concerned about the impact of the latest walkout – which falls after the Easter bank holiday weekend – than any other strike so far.

Medics in England are preparing to take industrial action from Tuesday in the bitter pay dispute but the British Medical Association said the strikes could still be avoided if the Government made a “credible offer”.

Dr McCay told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “In the last junior doctors’ strike, we saw about 175,000 appointments and operations having to be postponed.

“In terms of the disruption that we’re anticipating this time, we reckon it could be up to about a quarter of a million so that is a huge amount of impact for patients up and down the country.”

She added: “What we’re hearing from our members who are health leaders across the whole system is that they are more concerned about this than they have been about about any other strike.

“They think that the impact is going to be so significant that this one is likely to have impact on patient safety and that is a huge concern for every healthcare leader.”

Dr McCay said the disruption could last up to 10 or 11 days, with the strike set between the Easter bank holiday and another weekend.

“What we expect to see is really significantly diminished capacity within the health service with these junior doctors being out,” she said.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has been urged to meet union representatives over the bank holiday weekend in a bid to resolve the issue.

Junior doctors will be returning to the picket line (Joe Giddens/PA)

Dr Mike Greenhalgh, deputy co-chair of the BMA’s Junior Doctors Committee, told BBC One’s Breakfast show: “It’s hard to negotiate when only one side is doing it and we’re not getting anything back from the Government on that front.”

He added: “We’re happy to meet at any time. We would still meet him over the bank holiday weekend before the industrial action next week.

“And if he was to bring a credible offer to us, it could still, even at this late stage, avert action.”

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has insisted the BMA has to call off the strike for any negotiations to take place.

Dr Greenhalgh apologised to patients who have had operations or appointments cancelled and insisted patient safety would not be put at risk.

“Patient safety was maintained at the last strikes, and it will be in these strikes,” he said

He said of the previous action which lasted for three days: “We met with the NHS employers four times a day.

“There was a mechanism for them to say if they felt that patient safety was being compromised, and we didn’t have a single request for any derogations during that time.”

The BMA has called on the Health Secretary to negotiate to resolve 15 years of “pay erosion”, with junior doctors losing more than 26% of their pay in real terms.

Dr Greenhalgh said: “At the moment, we have over seven million people on waiting lists and the way we get that down is making sure the NHS is properly funded and staffed.

“And part of that is making sure that there’s a fair deal on pay for our members.”

The four days of strikes will come immediately after the Easter bank holiday weekend.

They will run from 6.59am on Tuesday until 6.59am on Saturday April 15.

