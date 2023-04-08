New funding formula needed for nurseries, Lib Dems say

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new funding formula for nurseries is needed to deliver on a commitment to increase free childcare hours, the Liberal Democrats have said.

While campaigning for the SNP leadership, Humza Yousaf said he would extend the provision of free childcare to one and two-year-olds.

He said around £100 million would be spent on this in the next financial year.

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said the current funding arrangements put private and voluntary nurseries at a disadvantage compared with council-run nurseries.

The independent sector can help to offer parents greater flexibility around hours, he said.

Mr Rennie said: “At the moment, the current funding formula funnels experienced staff away from the private sector and into council nurseries by paying them more to do the same job.

“That’s a problem because we will need all childcare settings to flourish if parents are to get the flexibility and support they need.

“There is no point in promising parents a set number of hours if the provision is not there to deliver them.

“At the moment, staff are moving from non-council settings to council settings but the total amount of provision available isn’t increasing by as much as it was supposed to.”

He added: “The Scottish Government need to increase the rates that are paid to private and third sector childcare providers to match those in council settings.

“I fear that waiting months to find out what the First Minister thinks a fair funding formula looks like will be too late for many small nurseries. The First Minister must get to work on this immediately.”

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “Given the First Minister’s clear commitment to expand free childcare to one and two-year-olds, I might have thought the Liberal Democrats would have been more welcoming of additional provision which they have previously advocated for.

“Private, third sector and childminding providers are a valued part of the successful delivery of 1,140 hours’ early learning and childcare. It’s worth saying that Scotland also has the highest funding rate in the UK, with rates paid to providers increasing by 48% from 2017-2021 for three to five-year-olds.

“We’ll continue to work with the sector on the expansion of childcare, for the benefit of Scotland’s young people and their parents and carers.”