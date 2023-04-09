Government warned of consequences of not reopening education pay talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government warned of consequences of not reopening education pay talks

By Press Association
Schools in England could face disruption if pay disputes are not resolved. (Ben Bitchall/PA)
A union chief has warned the Education Secretary to heed the “consequences” of failing to reopen negotiations on teachers’ pay.

NASUWT general secretary Patrick Roach made a plea to Gillian Keegan in his address at the union’s annual conference in Glasgow on Sunday.

He said the Secretary of State needed the “ministerial competence” to address the pay dispute after teachers in England rejected the one-off payment of £1,000 for 2022/23 and an average 4.5% salary increase for 2023/24.

Mr Roach confirmed Ms Keegan had been put on “formal notice” of the union’s intention to ballot for strike action.

He told the conference: “I’ve been clear to the Education Secretary that you started the negotiations, so now you have to see the process through.

“We’re saying to Gillian Keegan she cannot leave unfinished the job of settling this dispute. Neither should she abrogate her responsibility to fix the problems created by her predecessors.

“And I also say this to Gillian Keegan: that if you think you can rely on the pay review body in England to do your bidding and recommend yet another below-inflation pay award for our members for September, then you’re mistaken.

Compensation for education staff
Patrick Roach is NASUWT general secretary (Yui Mok/PA)

“Get back around the table whilst there is still time, negotiate a proper deal or deal with the consequences.”

Mr Roach also said: “I’m not necessarily saying that Gillian Keegan has outstayed her welcome but she certainly hasn’t yet passed her probation.

“And she won’t unless she pulls her finger out and gives teachers a proper pay rise and one that is fully funded.”

The NASUWT union is the fourth in the education sector to reject the Westminster pay offer, joining the National Education Union (NEU), the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) and the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL).

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan was urged to complete negotiations (PA)

Its consultative ballot turnout was 52.4% of the 130,000 eligible membership in England, with 87% of those rejecting the offer and 77% in favour of strike action.

Union chiefs also hit out after the Government said the bulk of the 4.5% increase should come from existing school budgets.

Speaking to journalists after his speech, Mr Roach said Ms Keegan “could be facing industrial action on a pretty significant scale before the end of the academic year”.

“That will be regrettable,” he said, adding: “But our view is that industrial action is not inevitable.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokeswoman said: “After costing children almost a week of time in the classroom and with exams fast approaching, it is extremely disappointing that unions are re-balloting for more strike action.

“Following a week negotiating in good faith, the Government offered teachers a £1,000 payment on top of this year’s pay rise, a commitment to cut workload by five hours per week, and a headline pay increase of 4.5% for next year – above both inflation and average earnings growth.

“The offer was funded, including major new investment of over half-a-billion pounds, and helps tackle issues teachers are facing like workload. NEU, NAHT, ASCL and NASUWT’s decisions to reject this offer will simply result in more disruption for children and less money for teachers today.”

