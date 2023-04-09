Yousaf urged to intervene in former school’s ‘fire and rehire’ dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf urged to intervene in former school’s ‘fire and rehire’ dispute

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf has been urged to intervene in a dispute between his former school and teaching unions (Robert Perry/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf has been urged to intervene in a dispute between his former school and teaching unions (Robert Perry/PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf has been urged to intervene in his former private school’s “bully tactics” amid fire and rehire accusations.

NASUWT general secretary Dr Patrick Roach used his speech at the union’s annual conference in Glasgow to urge Scotland’s new leader to take action against his alma mater, Hutchesons’ Grammar School in Glasgow.

The union balloted members at the school, with 87% in favour of industrial action amid claims the school is forcing teachers to agree to new contracts which would see their pensions downgraded or face dismissal.

The school however has “strongly rejected” the accusations of fire and rehire and pension downgrades.

Compensation for education staff
Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT union (Yui Mok/PA)

In March, 80% of EIS members – Scotland’s largest teaching union – at the school indicated their willingness to take strike action.

The EIS ballot will open on Tuesday and end on May 4, with strike action likely to commence two weeks later.

Unions have said the school issued teachers with “contract terminations and offers of re-employment” for those who have not yet signed the new terms, with a deadline of April 14 imposed.

Fire and rehire refers to when an employer fires an employee and offers them a new contract on new, often less-favourable terms.

Speaking in Glasgow on Sunday, Dr Roach urged Mr Yousaf, who attended the independent school between 1997 and 2003, to tell the school to “desist” in its action.

He said: “I’m today calling on Humza Yousaf to use his new position as Scotland’s First Minister to fix this broken system.

“Intervene to stop the use of those bully boys tactics and to tell his alma mater Hutchesons’ Grammar School here in Glasgow to desist from bullying our members and withdraw immediately their threat to fire and rehire dedicated and committed teaching staff, otherwise our members will have no other option than to take strike action to defend their jobs and their livelihoods.

“Our members there have a mandate now for industrial action and they will use it if they have to and they will have our fullest support for as long as it takes.”

It follows Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar – also a former pupil at the school, which charges fees of up to £14,000 per year – saying the school should “see sense” over the alleged policy.

Mr Sarwar told STV last week: “I’ve met with the unions directly, I’ve met with representatives of the teachers themselves and I’ve engaged with the school.

“I think the actions are open to serious questions.

“Any approach to fire and rehire is unacceptable.

“To do things unilaterally without the backing and support of the workforce I think is unacceptable.

“Therefore I’ll continue to engage with the trade unions, I’ll continue to engage with the workers and I’ll continue to urge the school to see sense.”

A Hutchesons’ Grammar spokesperson said its board of governors “strongly rejects” the fire and rehire and inferior pension accusations.

Instead, the school said it is offering an employer pensions and benefits contribution rate of 23.8%, compared to the Scottish Teachers’ Pension Scheme (STPS) rate of 23%.

It also claims to double the death in service benefit offered by the STPS to six times annual earnings and offers three years’ income protection when a teacher is unable to work for an extended period of time.

A teacher at the school will also have their remaining pension pot paid into their estate when they die, the school said, with flexibility of early retirement also offered, the school said.

The spokesperson added: “Following a 60-day consultation process with teaching staff, and subsequent individual consultation meetings with some colleagues, the board of governors has taken the decision to withdraw from the STPS and to offer a generous defined contributions scheme in its place.

“The school is offering a different pension, not an inferior one.

“While it will allow the school more control going forward over one of its most significant costs, allowing it to plan more effectively for the future and protect teachers’ jobs, it also offers teaching staff greater flexibility in their pension provision and the additional benefits stated above.”

The spokesperson also said teaching unions are incorrect to suggest the employer contribution will not rise further in the future, adding that teaching staff are “highly valued and are our school’s greatest asset, providing excellent academic and pastoral support to our pupils and all decisions taken by the board of governors are taken in the best interests of staff, pupils and parents.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government does not support the use of fire and rehire practices and they do not align with our Fair Work First principles. We have no role in the pay and conditions or contracts of teachers in the independent sector.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating a suspicious death on South Methven Street Picture shows; Police on South Methven Street. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Stuart Cowper Date; 09/04/2023
Two men, 17 and 18, arrested in connection with Perth death
2
Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) has purchased more than seven hectares of land in Glenrothes. Image: Supplied.
New whisky distillery toasts 7.7 hectare Fife land deal
3
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
4
Linlathen Store was closed for several hours. Image: Supplied
Shopkeeper taken to hospital after alleged stabbing during attempted robbery at Dundee newsagent
5
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
6
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
7
John Milne and Nancy Cargill were invited back to their childhood home by Kayleigh Ross and Liam Smith and their children Ava, 5, and one-year-old Macy. Image: Paul Reid
Siblings return to Arbroath childhood home of 75 years ago to see late father’s…
8
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises ‘exciting…
3
9
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
10
The Venny, The Jumps by Mary Redmond. Image: Paul Reid.
Hospitalfield and DCA slam ‘false and harmful’ claims by Glasgow artist as copyright row…

More from The Courier

Goats in coats was a sell-out success at Lunan Bay Farm. Image: Paul Reid
IN PICTURES: Kidding around for Easter with Lunan Bay Farm goats in coats
The thief inside the Istanbulie on Union Street. Image:James Simpson/DC Thomson
'Scumbag' raider steals cash and charity box from Dundee takeaway during break-in
Scottish Deer Centre are hosting an Easter Grotto. Picture shows; Reuben Downton, 1. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Best pictures from Fife's Scottish Deer Centre's choc-filled Easter fun
Jamie McGrath wheels away. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Hibs verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as dramatic…
Fairmuir Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Police launch appeal after bicycle-riding thief ransacked Dundee business
Lewis McCann scored one and assisted another. Image: SNS.
Lewis McCann reveals he was 'annoyed' with his effort that drew Dunfermline level with…
It was another grim afternoon for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: Why Callum Davidson needs to change his St Johnstone system - and…
Luke McCowan of Dundee takes on Steven Hetherington of Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
4 Dundee talking points from noisy Arbroath draw that sent Dark Blues top of…
Like the youth of today, Rab also watches TV with subtitles. For different reasons though.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm on the subtitles, with the kids
Members honoured as Longforgan opens centenary bowling season

Editor's Picks

Most Commented