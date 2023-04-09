Voters want more compassionate politicians, survey suggests amid Labour ad row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Voters want more compassionate politicians, survey suggests amid Labour ad row

By Press Association
Some 57% believe leading politicians should show more compassion, according to a survey (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Some 57% believe leading politicians should show more compassion, according to a survey (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The majority of voters believe political leaders do not display enough compassion, research has suggested as Labour comes under criticism for its attack advert on Rishi Sunak.

Some 57% believe leading politicians should show more compassion, compared with 9% who say they are already too compassionate, according to a survey.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer defied calls to withdraw Labour’s campaign accusing the Prime Minister of not thinking child sex abusers should go to prison.

Labour voters are far more likely to think political leaders in Britain do not show sufficient compassion, according to the research commissioned by the Global Compassion Coalition.

The YouGov survey had 83% of them responding that there was too little compassion, compared with 37% of Conservative voters at the last general election.

There has been unease on the Labour frontbench about the attacks on Mr Sunak over the Conservative Government’s track record on crime.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary in charge of Labour’s crime policy, was not informed or consulted about the campaign, according to The Observer.

Senior figures have also criticised it, with Labour former home secretary Lord David Blunkett suggesting the ad was an example of “gutter” politics, saying: “My party is better than this.”

He urged Sir Keir to intervene over the campaign, writing in the Daily Mail: “When baseless allegations and spurious slurs replace fair and robust political debate, not only is the standing of our leaders undermined, the very foundations of our democracy are compromised.”

Alongside a photo of the Prime Minister, an image reads: “Do you think adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison? Rishi Sunak doesn’t.”

The Twitter post highlights Labour analysis of official data and says that under the Tories “4,500 adults convicted of sexually assaulting children under-16 served no prison time”.

Judges and magistrates, rather than the prime minister of the day, are responsible for handing out sentences.

The figures Labour highlighted cover the period since 2010, five years before Mr Sunak entered Parliament.

He did not become Prime Minister until October last year.

Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said she disagrees with the critics, saying it was a “legitimate question” to ask.

Labour was continuing with the ad campaign.

The compassion survey of 2,003 British adults was carried out in February, before the row.

Jennifer Nadel, co-director of the Compassion in Politics campaign, said: “In the last few days we’ve seen an example of the kind of politics we must leave behind.

“A serious and sensitive issue has been used to score political points at the expense of respectful and constructive debate. And as our polling reveals – the public have had enough.

“Politics should be the space where we come together to solve common problems and improve lives for the better – not a winner-takes-all punch-up that leaves us all weaker and worn out.”

