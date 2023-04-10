Teachers want Ofsted’s ‘reign of terror’ abolished, union says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teachers want Ofsted’s ‘reign of terror’ abolished, union says

By Press Association
Delegates of the NASUWT union have called for the abolition of Ofsted in its current form (Alamy/PA)
Delegates of the NASUWT union have called for the abolition of Ofsted in its current form (Alamy/PA)

Pressure on the school inspections system in England continues to mount as teachers called for the end of Ofsted’s “reign of terror”.

A motion calling for Ofsted to be abolished was approved at the NASUWT’s annual conference in Glasgow on Monday.

It joins the National Education Union (NEU) in calling for an immediate freeze of inspections to allow for full mental health assessments to be carried out on teachers and school leaders.

Union delegates told the conference they live and work in “fear” of inspections which rate schools in England between “outstanding” and “inadequate”.

It comes after the death of Ruth Perry, headteacher at Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, who killed herself in January while awaiting an Ofsted report which downgraded her school from the highest rating to the lowest possible.

Ofsted protest
A photograph of headteacher Ruth Perry attached to the fence outside her school in Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Gherie Wedeyesus, a teacher from Brent, north-west London, said: “It’s about time we said enough is enough. You cannot label a whole school including the leadership, educators and the pupils as one word – inadequate.

“Let’s put an end to this peddler of misery. Let’s end this reign of terror and abolish Ofsted.”

Meanwhile, proposer Martin Hudson, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, said: “Ofsted is the scourge of the classroom and the destroyer of teachers.”

He added: “There’s a genuine and deep-seated fear of Ofsted amongst teachers and this is completely unacceptable.”

Julie Parkin, of the same branch, said school leaders and teachers are placed under “immeasurable pressure” as they prepare for inspections.

She said: “Members are expected to remain in school until ridiculous hours of that night before in order to ensure everything is in place.

“And that’s without the months of preparation beforehand, even when those headteachers don’t have those requirements of staff.

“The members themselves are made to feel that they should be upholding their part in proceedings, feeling that they can’t be seen to be letting the side down.

“The fear of dropping grades to ‘requires improvement’ or, worse, ‘inadequate’ and ‘special measures’ leads to an increasing workload.”

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) has also indicated that it could take legal action against Ofsted following its failure to suspend inspections after Ms Perry’s death.

The motion carried by the NASUWT union acknowledged that the “perceived demands of Ofsted are the major contributor to the excessive workload and bureaucracy that blights the lives of teachers”.

It instructed the union’s national executive to work with other education unions to call for an immediate freeze and launch a campaign for the abolition of the inspections system in its “current form”, replacing it with a supportive framework.

An Ofsted spokesman declined to comment on the NASUWT’s proposals, but said: “Inspections are first and foremost for children and their parents – looking in depth at the quality of education, behaviour and how well, and safely, schools are run.

“Our inspectors are all former or current school leaders who fully understand the pressures of the role. We always want inspections to be constructive and collaborative, and in the vast majority of cases school leaders agree that they are.”

The watchdog also said it does not grade individual teachers or lessons, with the new inspection framework focusing on the curriculum and what children are learning.

