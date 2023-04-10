Mother of two British-Israeli girls also dies after attack in West Bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother of two British-Israeli girls also dies after attack in West Bank

By Press Association
Maia and Rina Dee (Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu/PA)
Maia and Rina Dee (Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu/PA)

The mother of two British-Israeli sisters killed in an attack in the West Bank has died after also being hurt in the incident, the hospital treating her has announced.

The death of Lucy Dee comes a day after the funeral for her daughters Rina, 15, and Maia, 20, with all three having been described as “idealistic, pure-hearted and kind”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the British Jewish community have expressed their condolences to the family.

Mr Netanyahu posted on Twitter: “On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send my heartfelt condolences to the Dee family on the death of the mother of the family, the late Leah (Lucy), who was murdered in the severe attack in the Bekaa last Friday, along with her two daughters Maya and the late Rina.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews posted: “Our hearts go out to the Dee family at the terrible news that Lucy Dee has now also passed away after the Palestinian terror attack on Friday that killed two of her daughters, Maia and Rina. May their memories be for eternal blessing.”

Mrs Dee, 45, was seriously injured in the attack on their car near an Israeli settlement in the West Bank on Friday.

And on Monday, Israel’s Hadassah hospital announced that she had died after being in a critical condition, according to reports by AP.

Her husband, Rabbi Leo Dee, was formerly the senior rabbi at Radlett United Synagogue in Hertfordshire and assistant rabbi in Hendon, north London.

Mourners at the funeral of the two British-Israeli sisters
Mourners at the funeral of the two British-Israeli sisters (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

The sisters were born in London, before the family moved to Israel in 2014, according to The Telegraph.

The Radlett United Synagogue released a statement to the PA news agency saying: “The Radlett Jewish community is devastated at the terrible news of Rebbetzen Lucy Dee’s passing, in addition to the deaths of her and Rabbi Leo Dee’s daughters, Maia and Rina.

“The community greatly admired the inspiring Dee family during their time at Radlett. Lucy and her daughters were idealistic, pure-hearted and kind.

“We and the world have been robbed of their presence, but their light can never be extinguished. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Rabbi Leo and his children, Keren, Tali and Yehudah.”

The family lived in the Efrat settlement, near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, according to the settlement’s mayor Oded Revivi.

The three family members were amongst six people caught up in the attack carried out by Palestinian assailants.

The family were travelling in one of three cars on their way to Tiberias in the Galilee for a family holiday.

Rabbi Dee told the BBC that he heard news of the attack without realising his own family were involved and only found out when they did not answer the phone and he drove to the scene and was shown his daughter’s ID card.

In footage from the funeral, broadcast on Sky News, Rabbi Dee said: “Maia and Rina, you have loved us, you have inspired us, and in turn we will love you forever.

“May your souls be bound in the bond of eternal life.

“And may we, and no-one else in the world, ever know so much sorrow.”

