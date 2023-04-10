Mother of two British-Israeli girls also dies after attack in West Bank

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The mother of two British-Israeli sisters killed in an attack in the West Bank has died after also being hurt in the incident, the hospital treating her has announced.

The death of Lucy Dee comes a day after the funeral for her daughters Rina, 15, and Maia, 20, with all three having been described as “idealistic, pure-hearted and kind”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the British Jewish community have expressed their condolences to the family.

Mr Netanyahu posted on Twitter: “On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send my heartfelt condolences to the Dee family on the death of the mother of the family, the late Leah (Lucy), who was murdered in the severe attack in the Bekaa last Friday, along with her two daughters Maya and the late Rina.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews posted: “Our hearts go out to the Dee family at the terrible news that Lucy Dee has now also passed away after the Palestinian terror attack on Friday that killed two of her daughters, Maia and Rina. May their memories be for eternal blessing.”

Mrs Dee, 45, was seriously injured in the attack on their car near an Israeli settlement in the West Bank on Friday.

And on Monday, Israel’s Hadassah hospital announced that she had died after being in a critical condition, according to reports by AP.

Her husband, Rabbi Leo Dee, was formerly the senior rabbi at Radlett United Synagogue in Hertfordshire and assistant rabbi in Hendon, north London.

Mourners at the funeral of the two British-Israeli sisters (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

The sisters were born in London, before the family moved to Israel in 2014, according to The Telegraph.

The Radlett United Synagogue released a statement to the PA news agency saying: “The Radlett Jewish community is devastated at the terrible news of Rebbetzen Lucy Dee’s passing, in addition to the deaths of her and Rabbi Leo Dee’s daughters, Maia and Rina.

“The community greatly admired the inspiring Dee family during their time at Radlett. Lucy and her daughters were idealistic, pure-hearted and kind.

“We and the world have been robbed of their presence, but their light can never be extinguished. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Rabbi Leo and his children, Keren, Tali and Yehudah.”

The family lived in the Efrat settlement, near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, according to the settlement’s mayor Oded Revivi.

The three family members were amongst six people caught up in the attack carried out by Palestinian assailants.

The family were travelling in one of three cars on their way to Tiberias in the Galilee for a family holiday.

Rabbi Dee told the BBC that he heard news of the attack without realising his own family were involved and only found out when they did not answer the phone and he drove to the scene and was shown his daughter’s ID card.

In footage from the funeral, broadcast on Sky News, Rabbi Dee said: “Maia and Rina, you have loved us, you have inspired us, and in turn we will love you forever.

“May your souls be bound in the bond of eternal life.

“And may we, and no-one else in the world, ever know so much sorrow.”