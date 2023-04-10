Police force deny scolding by Braverman over seizure of golliwog dolls from pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police force deny scolding by Braverman over seizure of golliwog dolls from pub

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

Essex Police have denied being reprimanded by Suella Braverman for sending five officers to seize a collection of dolls which are considered racist from a pub.

The officers took several golliwogs from the White Hart Inn in Grays, Essex, on April 4, as part of an investigation into an allegation of hate crime reported on February 24.

A source close to the Home Secretary said her unhappiness at the incident had been passed on to the force, as first reported by the Mail Online.

The outlet quoted a Home Office source as saying police forces “should not be getting involved in this kind of nonsense” and instead focus on “catching criminals”.

However, Essex Police said it is “categorically not true” that Ms Braverman has contacted the force about the probe.

A team of four officers and one tutee attended the pub last week after a report of someone being racially harassed, alarmed or distressed by the presence of the rag dolls, which are based on 18th century minstrels and now regarded as racist caricatures.

Owner Benice Ryley said she has displayed the collection of around 30 dolls, donated by her late aunt and customers, in the pub for nearly 10 years.

She told the PA news agency: “They’re my childhood history, it’s a part of our inheritance. I can’t see any harm.

“I really am angry because what they’ve taken away is valuable.”

Mrs Ryley hit back at allegations of racism, saying the pub frequently hosts Indian weddings, and said she does not understand how people could be offended by the dolls.

“No, I don’t know how they can find it offensive,” she said.

“If they don’t like it, they don’t have to come through the door.”

No arrests have been made, with Mrs Ryley’s husband Chris set to be questioned when he returns from abroad in May.

Ms Braverman’s reported intervention comes after she last week drew criticism for singling out British Pakistani men over grooming gang concerns, despite government research finding no clear link between gang members and ethnicity.

The Home Secretary, who once railed against the “tofu-eating wokerati”, is regarded as a divisive figure for her remarks on migration and “culture war” issues.

Essex Police said in a statement on Monday: “We are investigating an allegation of a hate crime in Grays.

“The report was made to us on February 24 after a member of the public reported being distressed after attending a venue off Argent Street.

“The investigation is being carried out under Section 4(a) of the Public Order Act 1986 and Section 31 of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998.

“We have regularly discussed the progression of this case with the Crown Prosecution Service and on Tuesday April 4, five officers visited a location off Argent Street, Grays, and seized several items in connection with that investigation.

“No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the investigation and our enquiries are ongoing…

“We are aware some elements of the media have reported that Essex Police has been contacted directly by the Home Secretary in relation to this investigation.

“At the time of writing, this is categorically not true. As a result, we would ask all media reporting this to amend their news reports immediately.

“In addition, as is the case in all investigations across every police force, we maintain operational independence from the Home Office which ensures that every investigation is carried out without fear or favour.”

