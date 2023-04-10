Inflation slowing but remains strong, say accountants BDO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inflation slowing but remains strong, say accountants BDO

By Press Association
Businesses and people are still seeing jumps in their costs (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Businesses and people are still seeing jumps in their costs (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Inflation is still rising rapidly, but has fallen to its lowest point for a year, a poll of polls by accountancy firm BDO has suggested.

BDO’s inflation index dropped by 2.19 points, the consultants said, dropping to 110.99 points. A score above 95 means that inflation is growing.

It is the lowest score since March 2022, but still high by historical standards as the cost of living continues to bite households and costs rise for businesses.

The drop was mainly driven by a fall in what BDO calls the input inflation subindex which tracks the prices that businesses face when producing a product or a service.

BDO said that pressures in companies’ supply chains had eased and wholesale energy prices have fallen, taking some of the pressure off.

But it does not mean that businesses are out of the woods. At the start of this month, the support that they have been getting from the Government to help with runaway energy bills was slashed.

There were also a series of changes to the tax regime, some of which will put pressure on some companies.

“It’s encouraging to see business optimism leading to renewed hiring intentions once more as businesses see input price and supply chain pressures ease slightly,” said Kaley Crossthwaite, a partner at BDO.

“Improvements in the output and inflation indices will only lead to a better outlook, as they work to drive growth and leave signs of a downturn in the past.

“However, with the less generous Energy Bills Discount Scheme now in place and expectations of a recession remaining, the economy is likely to face further headwinds despite recent resilience. Businesses need as much certainty and support as possible to continue weathering the persistent challenges ahead.”

The survey also contained worse news for regular householders. The consumer inflation subindex rose to a three-month high of 118.53, BDO said, a rise of 1.41 points.

It happened as consumer price index inflation (CPI) rose steeply in February, especially in the food and hospitality sectors.

The BDO indices look at several different surveys, including ones from the Confederation of British Industry, the Bank of England, IHS Markit and CIPS as well as others.

A Government spokeswoman said: “We have been helping businesses throughout the winter with £5.6 billion of support, enabling some to only pay around half of the predicted wholesale energy costs.

“Global energy prices have fallen significantly and are now at their lowest level since before Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. The new level of government support reflects this welcome fall in prices, but we will continue to stand by businesses, as we have done over the winter.”

