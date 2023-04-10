New figures show ‘scandalous and unacceptable’ absences from community sentences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New figures show ‘scandalous and unacceptable’ absences from community sentences

By Press Association
More than 100,000 absences have been recorded amongst offenders given community payback orders in the last five years, new figures showed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than 100,000 absences have been recorded amongst offenders given community payback orders in the last five years, new figures showed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

New figures revealing more than 100,000 absences from community service over the past five years are an “insult to victims”, Tories have insisted.

Scottish Conservatives hit out after data released under Freedom of Information laws showed a total of 104,862 absences from community payback orders were recorded over the period 2018-19 to 2022-23.

Tory justice spokesman Jamie Greene said the level of absences being recorded by councils was “scandalous and unacceptable”.

However, with only 15 out of Scotland’s 32 councils responding, the true total will be higher.

Of the remaining councils, one failed to respond while 16 local authorities said they did not collect data on absences from community service, despite Conservatives noting that guidance states all absences should be recorded on an offender’s case file.

Scottish Conservative Justice spokesperson Jamie Greene branded the level of absences as ‘scandalous and unacceptable’/ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Greene branded the number of offenders missing during community sentences as “yet another example of the SNP’s soft-touch justice approach in action”.

When First Minister Humza Yousaf was justice secretary the Scottish Government had reduced the amount of unpaid work in most community payback orders by 35% in a bid to ease backlogs that had built up during the Coivd pandemic, with only sentences imposed for domestic abuse, sexual offences and stalking remaining unchanged.

Mr Green hit out at cases where offenders were “not bothering to turn up at all” for community sentences, as he called on new Justice Secretary Angela Constance to “finally put victims first”.

Speaking about the level of absences, the Tory said: “These figures are scandalous and unacceptable and yet they do not even tell half the story when it comes to absences among those meant to be carrying out community sentences.

“It is yet another example of the SNP’s soft-touch justice approach in action.

“Not only have SNP ministers been content to write off hundreds of thousands of hours of payback orders, now an eye-watering level of absenteeism among criminals has been exposed.”

During his time as justice secretary Humza Yousaf cut the amount of unpaid work many offenders were required to carry out (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Greene continued: “It makes a mockery of the justice system when criminals are effectively being given the green light to be absent from community sentences, which, in many cases, are considered lenient in the first place.

“These absences are an insult to victims.

“They expect this work to be carried out, yet in so many cases offenders are not bothering to turn up at all.

“Community sentencing is failing victims at every turn on the SNP’s watch.

“The new SNP Justice Secretary must finally put victims first, as well as ensuring our cash-strapped councils are given every resource they need to tackle absenteeism.

“Questions must also be asked as to why half of Scotland’s local authorities are not recording this data when government guidance clearly states they should be.

“Their failure to do so means that the true number of absences will be significantly higher.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The reconviction rate for individuals given community payback orders is consistently lower than for those given short sentences.

“(Some) 79% of orders which finished during 2021–2022 did not involve any breach applications during the lifetime of the order.

“Crime, including violence, has fallen under this government and our focus remains on prevention, effective community interventions and rehabilitation, both in communities and a custody setting.

“We are also strengthening how justice and wider public services support victims, with £48 million being provided to victims’ organisations as part of our commitment to putting victims at the heart of the justice system.

“In addition we will invest a total of £134 million in community justice services, which includes the continuation of an additional investment of £15 million from 2022-23 to support recovery efforts, bolster capacity, and strengthen alternatives to remand.”

