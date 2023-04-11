More than a third of patients waited over four hours in A&E – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than a third of patients waited over four hours in A&E – figures

By Press Association
More than a third of of patients in A&E waited longer than the target time of four hours to be either admitted, transferred or discharged, new figures for the week ending Apirl 2 showed (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS services are still coming under “significant pressure”, the Health Secretary said, as the latest figures showed more than a third of patients in accident and emergency are having to wait longer than the target time for help.

Michael Matheson spoke about the “sustained pressure” health care services are facing as official data showed that of the 25,294 people who attended A&E in the week ending April 2, less than two thirds (63%) were dealt with within four hours – down slightly from 63.3% the previous week.

The slight fall in the proportion of patients treated within the target time comes despite a decrease in the overall number of people attending for emergency care.

The Scottish Government has set the target of having 95% of patients in A&E seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or dicharged within fours hours.

But Public Health Scotland figures showed that at Glasgow’s flagship Queen Elizabeth University Hospital just two fifths  (40.6%) of patients in A&E were dealt with in that time.

There were also a number of hospitals where more than half of A&E patients waited longer than four hours, with both Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert dealing with 44.2% of patients in the target time, compared to to 44.8% at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Across Scotland there were 9,371 people for whom the four-hour target time was missed in the week ending April 2.

This includes 3,333 patients who spend more than eight hours in A&E and 1,326 people who were there for 12 hours or more.

Public Health Scotland data showed 40.6% of patients in A&E at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital were dealt with in four hours (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “These appalling figures are a graphic illustration of the scale of the task new Health Secretary Michael Matheson faces in trying to turn around Scotland’s NHS following the disastrous stewardship of his predecessor, Humza Yousaf.”

The Tory added: “It’s unacceptable that, with the winter peak long gone, well over a third of patients are having to wait more than four hours to be seen – and that proportion is rising.”

He said that delays in A&E would “inevitably, and tragically, lead to avoidable deaths”.

Dr Gulhane hit out at First Minister Humza Yousaf – who was health secretary until he succeeded Nicola Sturgeon.

The Conservative MSP said the NHS had suffered “years of woeful workforce planning” under the SNP and added: “It’s an admission by the First Minister of his own failure as health secretary that he’s had to add ‘NHS recovery’ to his successor’s job description.”

Liberal Democrat Scottish affairs spokesperson Christine Jardine said: “Michael Matheson may have replaced Humza Yousaf as Health Secretary but it seems like agonisingly long waits for patients are now the SNP’s new normal.”

The Lib Dem MP added: “We need to see urgent action from Michael Matheson to avoid the crisis in our A&E departments becoming more acute than ever.”

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said NHS boards are coming under ‘sustained pressure’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Matheson, who took over as Health Secretary when Mr Yousaf appointed his Cabinet team, stressed: “We are doing all we can to support health boards cope with the significant pressure that remains on services right across the health and social care system.

“I are grateful to all health and social care staff for their outstanding effort in the face of this sustained pressure.”

He added: “Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting performance.

“We are increasing NHS 24 staffing and providing up to £8 million to boards to help alleviate pressure from delayed discharge.

“As part of our nationwide approach, patients who no longer need to be in hospital are being urgently reassessed and those clinically safe to be discharged will be safely moved home or to an interim placement in a care home – freeing up beds for those most in need.”

