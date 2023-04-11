Further ferry disruption as CalMac’s largest vessel hit by technical fault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Further ferry disruption as CalMac’s largest vessel hit by technical fault

By Press Association
The Loch Seaforth is currently out of action (Alamy/PA)
The Loch Seaforth is currently out of action (Alamy/PA)

Islanders are facing further disruption after a CalMac ferry developed a technical fault.

CalMac’s biggest ferry, the MV Loch Seaforth, developed problems with its engine control system.

Several sailings between Stornoway on Lewis and Ullapool on the mainland have been cancelled, as well as overnight freight services.

A number of CalMac’s vessels are currently out of action, with most of its ferries more than 30 years old and about half of its largest ships operating beyond their expected service life.

The latest disruption comes as sailings between Lochboisdale in South Uist and the mainland are set to be cancelled for several weeks from April 16 due to dry dock delays and technical issues.

CalMac said engineers are investigating the fault on Loch Seaforth and hope to resolve the issue “as soon as they possibly can”.

Loch Seaforth
Loch Seaforth berthed at Ullapool (Alamy/PA)

It said additional sailings for essential traffic would run between Uig on Skye and Tarbert on Harris on Tuesday night.

A CalMac spokeswoman said on Tuesday: “On arrival into Ullapool last night, MV Loch Seaforth reported an issue with its engine control and monitoring system. Engineers are currently investigating the defect and are in contact with specialist contract support and will resolve the issue as soon as they possibly can.

“At the moment, traffic is being redirected on to alternative routes and additional sailings for essential traffic will operate between Uig-Tarbert-Uig tonight.

“Port staff will contact customers directly regarding these sailings, which will give priority to services such as food, medical supplies and time-sensitive loads. Remaining space will then be offered to general traffic.

“We are very sorry for the disruption and inconvenience that this technical fault is causing to our customers, and we are grateful for their patience. We will continue to contact them directly or through updates through the usual social media channels.”

Four ferries to bolster the CalMac fleet are being built in Turkey, along with the Glen Sannox and the as-yet-unnamed hull 802, which have faced major delays and cost overruns during construction at the Scottish Government-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow.

Ferries procurement
The Glen Sannox remains unfinished at Ferguson Marine (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrat communities spokesman Willie Rennie said: “The ferry catastrophe is just like the crisis within the SNP. It’s all falling apart.

“But the political crisis is nothing compared to the chaos this is inflicting in the lives of islanders. Even their typical resilience and patience seems broken in the face of yet another break down.

“No-one would blame them for taking action to get the SNP leadership to wake up.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the cancellation of the Lochboisdale to Mallaig/Oban service is “unacceptable”.

He said: “The SNP’s neglect of the islands and their vital ferry services are coming home to roost with a broken down timetable that leaves islanders with only a once in a week lifeline to the mainland. That is simply unacceptable.

“If there had been effective political representation from the islands day after day on this issue in Westminster and Holyrood, the situation would not have come to this.

“The people of the Western Isles deserve so much better than they have had from the SNP. Scottish Labour is ready to provide the change that the Western Isles need.”

Transport Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Tuesday court round-up — Road rage and back to the Baltics
Cameron Rae — Teenager appears in court accused of murdering Perth man
