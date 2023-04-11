Liz Truss to criticise high taxes and warn of ‘threat’ of authoritarian regimes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Liz Truss to criticise high taxes and warn of ‘threat’ of authoritarian regimes

By Press Association
Former prime minister Liz Truss leaving her house in south-east London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Former prime minister Liz Truss leaving her house in south-east London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Liz Truss is to renew her advocacy of low taxes in a speech questioning whether western nations are “match fit to take on China”.

Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister will suggest the 1980s “Anglo-American” economic model of increased privatisation and limited government is being “strangled into stagnation” in the latest leg of her comeback to the political limelight.

The Tory backbencher, whose tenure in Downing Street lasted only 49 days, will urge the UK and the US to better promote “free markets” and “free speech” in the face of the “threat” from authoritarian regimes.

Ms Truss beat Rishi Sunak in last summer’s Tory leadership contest running on a tax-cutting agenda before her disastrous economic plans sunk her premiership, handing him the keys to No 10.

Delivering the Margaret Thatcher Lecture for the right-wing think tank Heritage Foundation in the US on Wednesday, she is expected to say: “It was Anglo-American individualism that made the world prosperous… Low taxes, limited government and private enterprise were what won the Cold War. I worry that we are now seeing this model strangled into stagnation.”

“And we have to ask ourselves: are we still match fit to take on China and to take on the whole concept of state capitalism?”

Review of the Year 2022
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during a hustings event at Wembley Arena, London, as part of their campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She will add: “We’ve allowed our opponents to own our institutions, crowd our campuses and fill our airwaves.

“Not long ago the United States and the United Kingdom were absolute bastions of free enterprise, free markets and free speech … But what we’ve seen now is self-flagellation – lashing out at the very things that made us great.”

The speech will accuse western leaders meeting with Chinese president, Xi Jinping, of displaying “weakness”.

It comes days after French president, Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, met with the Chinese leader in a show of European unity in dealings with Beijing.

Ms Truss will also accuse a “cartel of complacency” of advocating for higher taxes as she takes aim at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) global economic body.

“Putin and Xi have made it clear they are allies against Western capitalism. That is why Western leaders visiting President Xi to ask for his support in ending the war is a mistake. And it is a sign of weakness,” Ms Truss is expected to say.

She is due to urge conservatives around the globe to “mount a fightback for freedom” and “get real about the threat from authoritarian regimes and their unwitting allies in the anti-growth movement”.

“Not content with high taxes in their own countries, we now see governments seeking to agree high taxes around the free world.

“I’m talking about the OECD minimum tax agreement, which will stop countries lowering things like corporation tax and becoming more competitive,” she is expected to say.

The speech comes as the Prime Minister meets US president, Joe Biden, in Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Ms Truss’s recent comments on China, described as “hawkish” by one ally, could stoke divisions within the Tory Party.

Many are more eager to hastily cut taxes than Mr Sunak and hold a more aggressive stance on China.

Ms Truss had been expected to officially re-designate China as a “threat” in official speak instead of a “systemic competitor” during her leadership, while Mr Sunak has described the nation as a “systemic challenge” rather than a threat.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

Raith manager Ian Murray dejected as his side are beaten at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises depleted side despite Dundee defeat as he reveals…
Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd after his side beat Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'wonderful' goals in woeful weather against Raith Rovers as…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell: Our keeper Derek Gaston didn't have a save to make…
Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake hails 'professional performance' in tough conditions that puts Dunfermline on verge of…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pledges changes for Livingston game
Nikolay Todorov opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
4 Peterhead v Dunfermline talking points as Pars' title party delayed despite win
Arbroath suffered defeat at Inverness. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as 7-game unbeaten run is ended by…
The decontamination unit which serves NHS Fife and Tayside is based at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Surgeries delayed in Fife and Tayside after sterilising hub damage
Emergency services on the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Fife road closed after crash involving three cars near Markinch
Future is bright: Fotheringham after signing his deal. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham signs new contract as Tannadice 'star performer' is hailed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented