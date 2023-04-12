Sunak hails US-UK relationship as Biden’s brief Belfast visit ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak hails US-UK relationship as Biden’s brief Belfast visit ends

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with US President Joe Biden at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with US President Joe Biden at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)

Rishi Sunak has said the relationship between the UK and the US is in “great shape”, after meeting with US President Joe Biden during his brief visit to Northern Ireland.

The length of the visit, which saw Mr Biden arrive late on Tuesday before departing on Wednesday afternoon for the Republic of Ireland, had been seen by some as low key, with the Prime Minister also not attending the president’s afternoon address at Ulster University.

The Prime Minister, who spoke to broadcasters after a 45-minute meeting with Mr Biden at a hotel in Belfast city centre, stressed the closeness of the transatlantic relationship as he pointed to the shared vision for progress in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sunak pointed out that it was the fourth time that Mr Biden had visited the UK since becoming president, adding that this particular trip was a reminder of the US contribution to the peace process.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
US President Joe Biden on his visit (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We spoke in particular about the incredible economic opportunities that are there in store for Northern Ireland and we talked about the investment potential that is there, the companies that want to invest in Northern Ireland,” he told broadcasters.

“I think that is incredibly exciting, it will bring growth, jobs and prosperity to Northern Ireland and I know he shares my ambition to see the institutions here back up and running, that is what people and businesses in Northern Ireland deserve.”

The meeting, on the upper floors of the Grand Central Hotel, had been described by Downing Street as a bilateral.

A No 10 spokeswoman said the two leaders discussed the “wider relationship” between the UK and the US, alongside the lack of powersharing in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sunak said the two countries were “very close partners and allies”, adding that both leaders discussed economic investment in Northern Ireland as well as foreign policy issues.

“That comes on the back of a meeting I had with him last month in the US, I’m seeing him again next month at the G7 and then I’m going to Washington in June; we’re very close partners and allies, we co-operate on a range of things, whether that’s supporting Ukraine or economic security,” he said.

“I think actually the relationship is in great shape, and the president and I have lots that we’re working on together.”

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “They agreed that manipulation of global markets by authoritarian leaders demonstrates, more than ever, the need for like-minded partners to work together to support the economic health and security of our nations.

“The leaders said that the thriving trade relationship between the UK and US demonstrates we are doing just that.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris rejected any suggestion Mr Sunak’s lack of attendance at Ulster University was a “snub”.

“No, they had their bilateral this morning. The Prime Minister has got other private engagements that he has gone to,” he told reporters.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden met on the upper floors of a Belfast hotel (Paul Faith/PA)

Mr Biden’s arrival on the island of Ireland comes after Mr Sunak secured a deal earlier this year with the EU on post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.

But the Windsor Framework has not so far encouraged the DUP to return to Stormont.

The president praised the work towards the long-sought deal in his speech at Ulster University.

“I deeply appreciate the personal leadership of Prime Minister Sunak and European Commissioner Von der Leyen to reach an agreement,” Mr Biden told the audience.

“The Windsor Framework addresses the practical realities of Brexit and it is an essential step to ensuring the hard-earned peace and progress of the Good Friday Agreement, that they are preserved and strengthened.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
2
Broomhall House.
Jessie’s Kitchen premises in Broughty Ferry goes on sale for £900k
3
Police officer Andrew Caulfield was admonished.
Dundee police officer escapes punishment for harassing colleague for nine months
4
Emergency services at the crash near Markinch. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Man, 80, dies after Fife crash
5
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
6
Floral tributes left for Cameron Scott Rae, 20, who died in Perth at the weekend. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson/supplied
Cameron Rae: Mum grateful for support but ‘still numb’ after Perth death
7
Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan.
Councillors back £150m affordable homes plan for Fife amid record homeless levels
8
The snake has now been removed from Broughty Ferry beach. Image: James O'Donnell/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mystery over death of huge python recovered from Broughty Ferry beach
9
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear ‘explosions’ after taxi torched in Dundee street
10
Mark Shannon
Sheriff notes Dundee’s drugs death toll as dealer sentenced

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson has been in a worse position - and come out of it. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone were in a far worse position than this last year…
Kevin Clancy has been the victim of threats following his handling of Celtic v Rangers. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin slams 'disgraceful' Kevin Clancy threats as Dundee United boss calls for referee…
Botti Biabi celebrates with Fraser MacLeod as Brechin City win comfortably against Fraserburgh. Image; Kenny Elrick / DCT Media.
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side net 5-goal Fraserburgh…
V&A Dundee
Pigeons roosting at V&A Dundee shot by pest control
2
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with US President Joe Biden at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Cigarettes and alcohol
The former Victoria Linen Works will become a new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods
Scotland's last linen factory to be demolished to make way for new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods
Levenmouth roadworks will end soon.
End in sight for Levenmouth roads misery as Bawbee Bridge and Methilhill works to…
Undated Handout Photo of Tess Daly's turkey burgers. See PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly. Picture credit should read: Andrew Burton/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly.
Midweek meal: Get the family together to create Tess Daly’s tremendous turkey burgers
Zach Robinson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak have been the difference as Dundee's title…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Ebony the coatimundi is believed to be the first of her species to receive acupuncture Picture shows; Ebony the coatimundi receiving acupuncture . Ladybank, Fife. Supplied by Fife Zoo Date; 12/04/2023
Fife Zoo animal treated to acupuncture in world first

Editor's Picks

Most Commented