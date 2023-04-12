Crowds shout ‘welcome home Joe’ as US president visits Dundalk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crowds shout ‘welcome home Joe’ as US president visits Dundalk

By Press Association
US president Joe Biden leaves after a visit to Dundalk (Niall Carson/PA)
US president Joe Biden leaves after a visit to Dundalk (Niall Carson/PA)

Shouts of “welcome home Joe” greeted the US president as he shook hands and took selfies with excited locals in Dundalk.

Screams and cheers erupted in the town’s main street as the huge presidential motorcade rolled into the Co Louth town on a drizzly, grey and windy Wednesday evening.

A sign reading “Dundalk welcomes President Biden” hung above Clanbrassil Street as families with young children waited in anticipation of Joe Biden’s arrival on the first day of the Republic of Ireland leg of his visit to the island.

Despite the weather, crowds lined the town’s main street to catch a glimpse of the US leader, who wore a navy baseball cap bearing the American flag as he emerged from The Beast.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
US president Joe Biden’s cavalcade arrives for his visit to Dundalk (Niall Carson/PA)

As the rain tailed off, Mr Biden spent around 10 minutes speaking to poncho-clad onlookers who stood behind barricades, having waited patiently in miserable conditions waving small US flags.

Mr Biden, whose grandfather James Finnegan was born in Co Louth, spoke fondly of his Irish roots with the owner of a local deli.

Jerome McAteer said he was “honoured” to host Mr Biden for a short time in The Food House, where the president treated himself to some sweet goods.

Mr McAteer, who owns the gourmet food store with his husband Bobby Wain, said Mr Biden bought lemon meringue, chocolate eclairs, bread and butter pudding, pear and almond cake, as well as a mug with an image of a dog on it.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
People awaiting the arrival of the US president in Dundalk (Niall Carson/PA)

He paid with a 50 euro note and gave a 10 euro tip to some of the workers who have special needs, Mr McAteer said.

“He was talking a lot about his Irish background,” he said.

Asked if Mr Biden was how he expected, Mr McAteer said: “He was taller, he was younger looking, he had amazing teeth.

“He has just a really easy manner and he was absolutely brilliant with the special needs kids.”

Mr Wain described the president as “absolutely lovely” and “so sweet to all of us”, and said he had been friendly from the first moment they spoke.

He added: “He just said my name is Joe, how are you doing?

”And it was just Joe, very simply just speaking to a great man.”

He said he spoke with Mr Biden about their shared love of dogs.

Mr Wain said: “It was lovely to talk about animals, he’s into dogs and rescue dogs and part of our work is with Dundalk dog rescue so there was a big part of that being the chat.”

Mr Wain said it was an unforgettable day for him and his staff.

“Mindblowing, one of those days you’ll never forget,” he said.

The crowds once again cheered as Mr Biden emerged from the restaurant after around 25 minutes and headed to the nearby Windsor Bar in the town.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin and former Irish rugby player Rob Kearney joined the US president for the Dundalk visit.

Making remarks in the bar, Mr Biden said his trip to Co Louth “feels like coming home” as he also paid tribute to his sister Valerie and his son Hunter, who have accompanied him on the trip.

