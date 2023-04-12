Average worker would need 400 years to benefit from pensions tax cut – analysis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Average worker would need 400 years to benefit from pensions tax cut – analysis

By Press Association
File photo of models on a pile of coins and bank notes (Joe Giddens/PA)
File photo of models on a pile of coins and bank notes (Joe Giddens/PA)

Workers with average earnings would have to save for 400 years to benefit from Jeremy Hunt’s tax cut for people with pension pots worth more than £1 million, Labour has said.

The Chancellor used his spring Budget to abolish the tax-free limit on pensions savings, which had stood at £1.07 million.

The average 55 to 64-year-old approaching retirement age has an average of £107,300 in their pension pot – just a tenth of the amount needed to take advantage of the change, according to Labour analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.

They would have to keep working and adding to their pension for 10 times longer – amounting to about four centuries – to see a tax saving.

The Government has insisted the tax cut, which will cost £2.75 billion over the next five years, will encourage senior doctors, teachers and police officers to stay in work.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has estimated it could boost the workforce by 15,000 as people who might otherwise have retired to avoid breaching the lifetime allowance decide to keep working instead.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has argued it will get doctors to take on more hours and reduce NHS waiting lists, but could not say how many will stay in work because of it.

Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt used last month’s Budget to remove the tax-free cap on the lifetime pensions allowance that had stood at £1.07 million (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, has said the change “won’t play a big part, if any, in increasing the number of people in work”.

Labour has criticised it as a giveaway to the wealthiest 1% of pension savers, arguing a bespoke scheme for doctors to tackle retention issues in the health service would be fairer.

The party has pledged to reverse Mr Hunt’s policy if it wins the next general election.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “Someone starting out their career today would have to work until the year 2423 before they’d see a penny from the Tories’ tax giveaway to the top 1%.

Angela Rayner
The deputy Labour leader said it would take centuries for the average worker to see a tax benefit from Jeremy Hunt’s plans (James Manning/PA)

“At a time when families across the country face rising bills, higher taxes and frozen wages, this is the wrong priority at the wrong time.

“This May, voters face a choice: a choice between a Tory Government that has left people out of pocket during a cost-of-living crisis and prioritised giving a £1 billion bung to the richest 1%, or a Labour government that would put working people first.

“That is what Labour will always do. Right now, a Labour government would freeze council tax this year, funded by a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants to help ease the cost-of-living crisis facing so many.”

Labour has turned its focus to living costs in its campaign for England’s May 4 local elections, in which it is hoping to snap up votes as the Tories continue to lag far behind in national polls.

A Government spokesperson said: “With too many people on NHS waiting lists, we need to move quickly – that’s why we have implemented pension reforms to help keep experienced doctors and consultants in our NHS.”

Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands said: “Labour’s approach puts doctors into retirement, ours puts doctors back on wards cutting waiting lists.

“Starmer has a bespoke, tax-unregistered pension that only benefits him, but now opposes changing a system that will help the NHS cut waiting lists.

“Whilst Labour continue to play politics, we will continue delivering on our pledges to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.”

Labour has defended Sir Keir against the criticism, saying he did not set the pension rules while he was head of the Crown Prosecution Service.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
2
Broomhall House.
Jessie’s Kitchen premises in Broughty Ferry goes on sale for £900k
3
Police officer Andrew Caulfield was admonished.
Dundee police officer escapes punishment for harassing colleague for nine months
4
Emergency services at the crash near Markinch. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Man, 80, dies after Fife crash
5
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
6
Floral tributes left for Cameron Scott Rae, 20, who died in Perth at the weekend. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson/supplied
Cameron Rae: Mum grateful for support but ‘still numb’ after Perth death
7
Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan.
Councillors back £150m affordable homes plan for Fife amid record homeless levels
8
The snake has now been removed from Broughty Ferry beach. Image: James O'Donnell/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mystery over death of huge python recovered from Broughty Ferry beach
9
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear ‘explosions’ after taxi torched in Dundee street
10
Mark Shannon
Sheriff notes Dundee’s drugs death toll as dealer sentenced

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson has been in a worse position - and come out of it. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone were in a far worse position than this last year…
Kevin Clancy has been the victim of threats following his handling of Celtic v Rangers. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin slams 'disgraceful' Kevin Clancy threats as Dundee United boss calls for referee…
Botti Biabi celebrates with Fraser MacLeod as Brechin City win comfortably against Fraserburgh. Image; Kenny Elrick / DCT Media.
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side net 5-goal Fraserburgh…
V&A Dundee
Pigeons roosting at V&A Dundee shot by pest control
2
File photo of models on a pile of coins and bank notes (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Cigarettes and alcohol
The former Victoria Linen Works will become a new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods
Scotland's last linen factory to be demolished to make way for new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods
Levenmouth roadworks will end soon.
End in sight for Levenmouth roads misery as Bawbee Bridge and Methilhill works to…
Undated Handout Photo of Tess Daly's turkey burgers. See PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly. Picture credit should read: Andrew Burton/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly.
Midweek meal: Get the family together to create Tess Daly’s tremendous turkey burgers
Zach Robinson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak have been the difference as Dundee's title…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Ebony the coatimundi is believed to be the first of her species to receive acupuncture Picture shows; Ebony the coatimundi receiving acupuncture . Ladybank, Fife. Supplied by Fife Zoo Date; 12/04/2023
Fife Zoo animal treated to acupuncture in world first

Editor's Picks

Most Commented