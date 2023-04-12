MP to discuss free-to-air Scotland games with broadcasters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP to discuss free-to-air Scotland games with broadcasters

By Press Association
The MP wants Scotland fans to be able to watch the side on free-to-air TV (Steve Welsh/PA)
The MP wants Scotland fans to be able to watch the side on free-to-air TV (Steve Welsh/PA)

An SNP MP is set to meet with major broadcasters in an effort to put Scotland’s national football games on free-to-air television.

Gavin Newlands will host the roundtable later on Thursday with BBC Scotland and Alba, Sky, STV, Channel 4, Viaplay and the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

The Paisley and Renfrewshire North MP said Scotland’s international football matches should be free to watch in the same way England and Wales games are.

He said: “I am extremely grateful to all the major broadcasters and representatives from Scottish football who have taken the time to come and discuss this very important issue.

“Scotland fans are being priced out of watching their national team whilst England fans can watch their side for free on Channel 4, and Welsh supporters can see their games on S4C free of charge.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Gavin Newlands said Scotland fans should not have to pay to watch the team’s games on TV (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor).

“I want to see a similar offering for Scotland fans. We are now seeing one of the best Scotland sides in decades and to inspire the next generation of talent we should not have to get past a paywall to see it.

“Watching Scottish football is becoming even more expensive with the number of subscriptions that fans need just to watch their own team, we need to find a solution so fans can watch Scotland for free.

“I am hopeful for a positive discussion and hope we can find a solution that works both for Scottish football and for fans of the national game.”

Scotland’s recent 2-0 victory over Spain means they are now unbeaten in six games. Their last defeat came against Ireland in June 2022.

The Spain match was only available to watch on streaming platform Viaplay.

