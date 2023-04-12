Rent prices squeezed higher in ‘frenzied’ market while house sales sluggish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rent prices squeezed higher in ‘frenzied’ market while house sales sluggish

By Press Association
All parts of the UK are set to see an increase in rent prices in the year ahead, professionals have said (Tim Goode/ PA)
All parts of the UK are set to see an increase in rent prices in the year ahead, professionals have said (Tim Goode/ PA)

Fierce competition for rented properties is squeezing prices higher in a “frenzied” lettings market, while housing sales remain downbeat, research by surveyors has found.

Tenant demand reached a five-month high with strong demand seen across the country, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said.

But the degree of new landlords to instruct properties declined, leading to a demand and supply imbalance that means rents could be pushed higher.

The proportion of surveyors who said they expect rents to rise in the next three months jumped to 59%, up from 45% in the previous month’s survey, and nearing the highs seen toward the start of last year.

All parts of the UK are set to see an increase in rent prices in the year ahead, professionals said.

The research is a monthly sentiment survey, by Rics, of chartered surveyors who operate in the UK’s residential sales and lettings markets.

It also collects the views of property professionals alongside the survey.

One, based in Hexham, said: “Frenzied is possibly the ideal word to sum up the rental market. Fierce competition for too few houses; a direct consequence of years of ill-judged government policy in the private rented sector.”

Another, based in Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “Some of our buy-to-let landlords are considering exiting the market. Tenant demand is strong, so it suggests that increased costs, taxes, and admin burden is taking its toll.”

Meanwhile, new house buyer demand fell for the 11th month in a row in March, Rics found.

While surveyors still expect sales to remain under pressure in the next few months, they were less downcast than in February amid expectations of interest rate rises coming to an end.

It also marked the first time in more than a year that the proportion of surveyors expecting sales to pick up in the next 12 months was positive.

Furthermore, the proportion of professionals who noted a decline in house prices slowed for the first time in 10 months.

Simon Rubinsohn, Rics’s chief economist, said that the overall tone of feedback from surveyors was “still one of caution” over the sales market.

He said: “Deals are being done, but a theme coming through in the anecdotal remarks is the need for vendors to recognise the shift in market dynamics.

“Significantly, there is also a sense that the medium-term outlook is looking a little more settled, helped by the perception that the interest rate cycle may be near the peak.”

One professional, based in Yorkshire and the Humber, said the market remains “sluggish” and “many buyers are sitting on their hands simply watching the market.”

Another noted that sales had started picking up since mortgage rates have not risen as high as was predicted last year.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Things may not be as grim as we’d feared six months ago, but buyer demand has been dropping for the best part of a year, so if you’re going to sell, you need to enter the market with clear-eyed pragmatism.

“Agents stress that with buyers thin on the ground, and sales sluggish, only the right properties at the right price are shifting.”

