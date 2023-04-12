Plan your voting photo ID now, urges Post Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan your voting photo ID now, urges Post Office

By Press Association
Signage outside a polling station in central Westminster, London. Local elections are taking place across England, as well as parliamentary elections in Scotland and Wales, on Thursday. Picture date: Wednesday May 5, 2021.
Signage outside a polling station in central Westminster, London. Local elections are taking place across England, as well as parliamentary elections in Scotland and Wales, on Thursday. Picture date: Wednesday May 5, 2021.

The Post Office is urging people to plan now for the new photo ID requirement at next month’s local elections.

Voters are advised to consider whether there is enough time for a new passport or driver’s licence to be returned to them if they are intending to use it as their photo ID in order to vote at the elections on May 4.

Elinor Hull, Post Office identity services director, said: “No one wants to see someone turned away from voting at a polling station because they don’t have the required form of ID with them.

“Our postmasters handle thousands of applications for passport and driver’s licence renewals every week as people still prefer to do this face to face and have peace of mind that their application has been checked and completed correctly.

“Many people with an expiring passport will be desperate to renew it before the summer holidays, but if you’re planning to do so around the local elections it’s important to consider what other form of photo ID you have to vote.

“We know from sales of our own Post Office PASS card how popular it is among younger people.

“We want to do what we can to raise awareness among young people in particular that they may already have an acceptable form of photo ID that’s in their wallet, that they likely use it frequently in their day-to-day life and that they can use it to vote at May’s elections.”

Angela Rayner, Labour deputy leader and shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said: “The Tories’ expensive and unnecessary voter ID policy is continuing to unravel with voters at risk of being caught out while renewing driving licenses and passports.

“No one should be missing out on democracy because this Government can’t keep our public services running effectively.

“If voters don’t have the Government’s required photo ID, the easiest way to vote is by signing up for a postal vote.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We cannot be complacent when it comes to ensuring our democracy remains secure. Photo identification has been used in Northern Ireland elections since 2003.

“The vast majority of people already have a form of acceptable identification. We’re urging anyone who doesn’t to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate as soon as possible and we expect more people to apply over the next few weeks.

“We’re working closely with the sector to support the rollout and are funding the necessary equipment and staffing for the change in requirements.”

