Rishi Sunak backs greater role for private sector in providing NHS care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Rishi Sunak backs greater role for private sector in providing NHS care

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak (Phil Noble/PA)
Rishi Sunak (Phil Noble/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggested there should be a greater role for the private sector in the NHS as he set out how he wanted to win voters’ trust on the issue.

Mr Sunak, who has made cutting waiting lists one of his five priorities, was speaking as official figures showed an estimated 7.22 million people were waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of February – the highest total since records began in 2007.

Mr Sunak said Tories should not be “hung up” about making the case for greater private sector involvement to help provide competition in the health service.

Asked whether European systems offered better outcomes, the Prime Minister said the NHS was the country’s “number one public service priority” and “our job is to make sure we’re trusted with it”.

The latest NHS England figures showed the number waiting more than a year and a half for treatment has dropped from 45,631 to 29,778, a month-on-month fall of 35%, in fresh evidence that progress is being made on clearing the backlog of longest waits.

Mr Sunak told ConservativeHome: “We are making real progress. Cutting the waiting list is one of my priorities, there’s lots of different ways we are doing that but it’s about doing things differently, it’s about reform, it’s about using the private sector more, the independent sector.

“That’s something that we, actually, should be very comfortable with.

Rishi Sunak online interview with ConservativeHome
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during an online interview with ConservativeHome’s Paul Goodman (ConservativeHome/PA)

“Ultimately, if a patient is still getting the care they need, free at the point of use, we shouldn’t be so hung up on who is providing it, we should be using the independent sector to provide choice, to provide competition, drive up quality.

“It’s worked in the past and we are going to do more of that going forward.”

Mr Sunak, who faced questions about his role in ousting former prime minister Boris Johnson, said the party must move on from the turmoil of the past 12 months.

He said “coming together, focusing on delivering for people” is “the best way to win the next election”.

“That’s why I just say to everybody look, the past is the past, we’ve got to look forward and we are not going to be able to achieve anything if we are not united as a party and that’s what I’ve been trying very hard to say to colleagues.”

Mr Sunak said he was a “low tax Conservative” but again said tax cuts would have to wait until the economy and public finances are on a more stable footing.

NHS graphic
(PA Graphics)

“We’ve got to get inflation down first, get borrowing under control and then we’ve got the sound fundamentals to cut taxes,” he said.

Mr Sunak said the UK was a “foreign policy superpower” in its own right, following French president Emmanuel Macron’s comments about Europe’s response to China and the US.

Mr Macron used an interview with Politico and Les Echos to say the European Union should become a “third superpower” and avoid getting dragged into a clash between China and the US over Taiwan.

Mr Sunak highlighted the Aukus submarine deal with the US and Australia, the Windsor Framework agreement with the EU, the Anglo-French summit and the accession to the CPTPP Pacific trade area as examples of the UK’s global status.

“We don’t need to be part of the EU to be a foreign policy superpower, we are a foreign policy superpower,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
2
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
3
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
4
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
5
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
6
The Maryfield Tram Depot which has been earmarked as the new home for Dundee Transport Museum.
New site for Dundee Transport Museum set for approval despite objections
7
Mark Shannon
Sheriff notes Dundee’s drugs death toll as dealer sentenced
8
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…
9
James Tofalli was stopped by police near Arbroath.
Fundraiser in court for ‘driving piano’ on A92 at Arbroath as charity venture hits…
10
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4

More from The Courier

Police are searching for Stewart Downie. Image: Police Scotland.
Concern grows for missing Kirriemuir pensioner
m90 crash
Drivers face delays on the M90 in Dunfermline as crash blocks road
Rishi Sunak (Phil Noble/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Fake fags and 5am 'nagging' strop
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
Workers have complained about the living conditions at Mains of Errol. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire farm gives assurances over migrant workforce treatment
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
Gayle Culross of Let The Fun Be Gin. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Las Vegas 'high roller' inspired Angus woman to build mobile bar
Craig Wighton said signing the new deal was a no-brainer. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'delighted' to sign new two-year deal at Dunfermline
Humza Yousaf broke his silence over the SNP's motorhome controversy. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Humza Yousaf breaks silence over SNP’s £100k Fife motorhome controversy
4
Arbroath players celebrate winning the 2019 title. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Arbroath celebrate 4 fantastic years in the Championship but will they make it to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented