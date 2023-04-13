Bank’s chief economist says UK economy still set to contract this quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank’s chief economist says UK economy still set to contract this quarter

By Press Association
(John Walton/PA)
(John Walton/PA)

A flatlining economy is “somewhat disappointing” but still a significant improvement from the Bank of England’s previous forecast of a deep and prolonged recession, its chief economist has said.

But the UK is still expected to contract by 0.1% in the first quarter of this year.

Huw Pill, speaking at a panel event with Market News International Connect, referenced the latest official gross domestic product (GDP) figures which showed there was no growth in the economy in February.

He said: “Activity in the UK remains subdued, as the level of GDP was flat over the month in February.

“Bank staff continue to expect GDP to decline by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023, as had been projected in the February Monetary Policy Report.”

But the influential economist, who is a member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee which sets interest rates, pointed out that the situation had improved since previous forecasts.

“Last summer we were forecasting a pretty deep and certainly a very prolonged recession in the UK,” he said.

“Relative to that, the flatlining of the economy that we are seeing, in terms of the evolution of GDP, is a quite significant improvement.”

He added that the Bank had taken a more negative view in the face of a “very dramatic rise in European gas prices”, and when Britain was in the midst of appointing a new prime minister.

Chief economist of the Bank of England Huw Pill
Huw Pill said the UK is still expected to contract in the first quarter of this year (Bank of England/PA)

“More recently, we have seen a significant fall in gas prices,” he said.

Nevertheless, Mr Pill said the latest GDP data was “somewhat disappointing”, even if it was an improvement on last year’s expectations.

Mr Pill also said pay growth has slowed and unemployment is expected to ease amid signs of “labour hoarding” across the national workforce.

He said there was a “more clear sign” of wage growth taking a turn, but added that pay rates may be “getting a little bit stuck above the inflation target” in terms of pre-pandemic developments.

It follows warnings from Bank governor Andrew Bailey that if employers raise wages above inflation it could help “lock in” higher rates.

Mr Pill added: “We do expect to see less of a rise in unemployment now than we had previously, and that is partly because, given the experience of recruiting difficulties, we do expect more labour hoarding-type behaviour in the corporate sector.”

It suggests employers are trying to hold on to staff amid concerns of shortages in the national workforce.

