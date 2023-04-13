MP vows to ‘keep pushing’ after talks on televising Scotland games

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An SNP MP has welcomed commitments from broadcasters following discussions on televising Scotland national football games on free-to-air channels.

Gavin Newlands on Thursday held a roundtable discussion with a number of broadcasters, who said they want fans to have the “maximum level of access” to the men’s national team.

Organisations taking part included BBC Scotland and Alba, Sky, STV, Channel 4, Viaplay and the Scottish Football Association.

The Paisley and Renfrewshire North MP said Scotland’s international football matches should be free to watch in the same way England and Wales games are.

He will now press the UK Government to help find a solution so Scottish fans can watch matches without having to pay.

Gavin Newlands said the roundtable had been positive (PA)

Mr Newlands said: “Firstly, I want to sincerely thank the broadcasters and stakeholders who attended today for their engagement and commitment to my roundtable.

“They had no obligation to come along but they did and they should all be applauded for that.

“Collectively there is a commitment to making sure Scottish football fans can have the maximum level of access to their men’s national team on TV – I am pleased to have come out of today’s discussion with a number of options to pursue that works for everyone.

“As England fans can watch their games on Channel 4 and Wales on S4C, it is possible that Scotland games can be given similar treatment.

“As broadcasting is reserved I would now want to take today’s discussions to the UK Government and encourage them to find a solution that can ensure Scotland fans can watch the national side.

“I want to see games available to everyone in Scotland as soon as possible and I will carry on pushing and working with all stakeholders to get to a point where fans in Scotland can watch their team without being hit in the pocket.”