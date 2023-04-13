Support staff at Scottish colleges vote for strike action in pay dispute

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Learning support staff in Scottish colleges have voted to take strike action in a dispute over pay.

Workers including librarians, IT specialists, technicians, administrative staff, cleaners and canteen staff are set to walk out before the summer.

Unison members rejected a 2% pay offer and called for pay grades and roles to be harmonised across the sector.

The four-week ballot saw 96% of members vote for strike action on a 62% turnout.

Union officials say a substantially improved pay offer is needed to avert the walkout.

Unison Scotland further education branch secretary Chris Greenshields said: “College staff have voted overwhelmingly for strike action.

“They’re calling on employers to get serious and sit down with Unison to avoid a summer of discontent for the sector.

“The current 2% offer is derisory and does little to protect staff from cost-of-living increases.

“It’s over seven months since pay rises should have been in staff wage packets and the employers seem clueless about how to avoid yet another crisis in the sector.

“The Scottish government should stop sitting on its hands and sort out this mess.

“Taking strike action and disrupting plans for the new year is the last thing Unison members want.

“But they have no choice, they simply cannot afford to go on like this.”