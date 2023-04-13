Another CalMac ferry out of service due to malfunction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Another CalMac ferry out of service due to malfunction

By Press Association
Calmac’s fleet has been hit with more disruption (John Linton/PA)
Another CalMac ferry has been taken out of service due to a malfunction, days after the operator’s largest vessel developed a technical fault.

On Thursday, the MV Isle of Arran was withdrawn from service due to exhaust leaking into the engine room.

This meant sailings between Ardrossan and Brodick were cancelled for the day, causing disruption to travel between Arran and the mainland.

Arran
Brodick on Arran (Alamy/PA)

Passengers can use the Lochranza to Claonaig route, though its last scheduled journey to the mainland is at 7pm.

On Tuesday, the MV Loch Seaforth developed problems with its engine control system, leading to several sailings being cancelled.

A number of CalMac’s vessels are out of action, with most of its ferries more than 30 years old and about half of its largest ships operating beyond their expected service life.

A spokeswoman said: “We regret to announce that MV Isle of Arran had to be removed from service this afternoon for safety reasons following a leak of gases from the exhaust system into the engine room.

“We are working as quickly as possible to reinstate the Ardrossan-Brodick service and are sorry for this disruption at what is a very busy time for Arran.”

Ferries procurement
Glen Sannox remains under construction (Jane Barlow/PA)

Opposition politicians highlighted the long-delayed ferries under construction at the Ferguson Marine shipyard.

Conservative MSP Jamie Greene said: “It’s unacceptable negligence on ministers’ behalf that people are left stranded on Arran because the only vessel operating between Ardrossan and Brodick has broken down. But it’s hardly surprising when that ship is 40 years old.

“What makes this all the more galling is that the Glen Sannox, which should be servicing the route, is still languishing in a Ferguson Marine yard, six years behind schedule.

“Scotland’s islanders continue to be betrayed by the scandalous failure of the SNP to provide CalMac with a fleet that’s fit for purpose.”

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said: “What island communities are being put through is completely unacceptable.

“Rather than relying on a 40-year-old boat, passengers should be getting on to the brand new Glen Sannox.”

