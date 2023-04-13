Another CalMac ferry out of service due to malfunction

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Another CalMac ferry has been taken out of service due to a malfunction, days after the operator’s largest vessel developed a technical fault.

On Thursday, the MV Isle of Arran was withdrawn from service due to exhaust leaking into the engine room.

This meant sailings between Ardrossan and Brodick were cancelled for the day, causing disruption to travel between Arran and the mainland.

Brodick on Arran (Alamy/PA)

Passengers can use the Lochranza to Claonaig route, though its last scheduled journey to the mainland is at 7pm.

On Tuesday, the MV Loch Seaforth developed problems with its engine control system, leading to several sailings being cancelled.

A number of CalMac’s vessels are out of action, with most of its ferries more than 30 years old and about half of its largest ships operating beyond their expected service life.

A spokeswoman said: “We regret to announce that MV Isle of Arran had to be removed from service this afternoon for safety reasons following a leak of gases from the exhaust system into the engine room.

“We are working as quickly as possible to reinstate the Ardrossan-Brodick service and are sorry for this disruption at what is a very busy time for Arran.”

Glen Sannox remains under construction (Jane Barlow/PA)

Opposition politicians highlighted the long-delayed ferries under construction at the Ferguson Marine shipyard.

Conservative MSP Jamie Greene said: “It’s unacceptable negligence on ministers’ behalf that people are left stranded on Arran because the only vessel operating between Ardrossan and Brodick has broken down. But it’s hardly surprising when that ship is 40 years old.

“What makes this all the more galling is that the Glen Sannox, which should be servicing the route, is still languishing in a Ferguson Marine yard, six years behind schedule.

“Scotland’s islanders continue to be betrayed by the scandalous failure of the SNP to provide CalMac with a fleet that’s fit for purpose.”

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said: “What island communities are being put through is completely unacceptable.

“Rather than relying on a 40-year-old boat, passengers should be getting on to the brand new Glen Sannox.”