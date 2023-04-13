Pension system needs ‘big reform’ to ensure higher returns, says Hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pension system needs ‘big reform’ to ensure higher returns, says Hunt

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said the pensions industry should be reformed (PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said the pensions industry should be reformed (PA)

The Chancellor has suggested the pension system needs reform to ensure people receive higher returns.

Jeremy Hunt said he is concerned that pensioners are not getting “the returns that they could expect”, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Chancellor was speaking in Washington where he is attending the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund with other finance ministers.

The Telegraph reported the Chancellor as saying that Britain’s pensions industry is in need of “big reform” and could take inspiration from other countries which allow pension funds to seek higher returns, but which potentially take on more risk.

He said: “Countries like Australia and Canada have found a way of making sure that they get better returns by consolidating their pension fund industry in a way that makes it easier for them to invest in unlisted and potentially higher growth vehicles and that’s the thing I think needs to be worked on.”

Mr Hunt reportedly said that Sir Jonathan Symonds, non-executive chairman of GlaxoSmithKline, is providing informal advice on how to get higher returns on money invested in defined contribution pension schemes.

The schemes will provide the “biggest opportunities to unlock investment in to high-growth British industries”, Mr Hunt reportedly said.

Sir Jonathan will join the Chancellor’s council of economic advisers alongside four other economists, where he will provide advice on pensions on an ongoing basis, the Telegraph reported.

Asked if pension schemes should be forced to invest in the stock market as opposed to lower risk bonds, Mr Hunt reportedly said: “It’s not something I would instinctively be comfortable with, because I think one of the strengths of the City is that we give financial institutions complete freedom to invest where they think they will get the best returns for the people whose money they’re looking after.

“But we’re looking at all these issues. My concern is that pensioners and future pensioners are not getting the returns that they could expect.”

The Chancellor used his spring Budget to abolish the tax-free limit on pensions savings, which had stood at £1.07 million.

