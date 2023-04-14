Report shows ‘lack of trust’ in system for health assessments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Report shows ‘lack of trust’ in system for health assessments

By Press Association
A report by the Work and Pensions Committee has found a “profound lack of trust” in the the health benefit system with the committee recommending “quick and easy changes” to solve it’s current issues. Sir Stephen Timms in Parliament. (Jessica Taylor, PA)
A report by the Work and Pensions Committee has found a “profound lack of trust” in the  system of health assessments for benefits, with the committee recommending some “quick and easy changes” to restore confidence.

The system is in place to help those with disability or ill-health access benefits, but according to the committee chair and Labour MP Sir Stephen Timms, several measures must be put in place to improve the system.

“We surveyed eight and a half thousand people as part of our inquiry and found a profound lack of trust in the system as a consistent theme,” Sir Stephen said.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said they have proposed to remove the Work Capability Assessment (WCA) for people on Universal Credit and Employment Support Allowance.

This means there will only be one assessment in the future, the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) assessment, however the WCA will remain in place until at least 2026.

“Many will welcome abolition of the Work Capability Assessment, the Government’s process improvements, and recognition that the system causes undue stress and hardship, are steps in the right direction,” Sir Stephen said.

“Waiting years for changes won’t cut it when quicker wins are available: flexibility of choice on assessment by phone or face-to-face; recording assessments by default; extending deadlines to reduce stress; and sending claimants their reports.

“All this will give much-needed transparency to a process that so few trust yet affects their lives so fundamentally.”

Other improvements recommended by the committee, which is made up of 11 MPs, include lowering the rates of decisions reversed on appeal, which is currently at 69% for PIP assessments, and reducing assessment wait times.

The DWP said they will take the necessary time to look into the recommendations found in the report and will introduce a new personalised health conditionality approach in place of the WCA.

A department spokesperson said this will provide a more personalised approach with the aim to help those using the system live a more independent life.

They said in a statement: “This Government is committed to ensuring people can access financial support in a timely and supportive manner and therefore reducing processing times and further improving the claimant experience are key priorities for the DWP.

“The proposals set out in our recent Health and Disability White Paper will make it easier for people to access the right support and improve trust and transparency in our decisions and processes.”

The DWP added that a customer experience survey, conducted from April to December 2021, revealed 82% of customers were either “very satisfied” or “fairly satisfied” with the overall service they received.

