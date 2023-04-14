Scrap gas networks’ right to forcibly enter homes, campaigners tell peers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scrap gas networks’ right to forcibly enter homes, campaigners tell peers

By Press Association
Gas network Cadent has said residents in its proposed trial area can stay on gas if they choose to (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Gas network Cadent has said residents in its proposed trial area can stay on gas if they choose to (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Environment and fuel poverty campaigners are urging peers to scrap a proposed law that would allow gas distribution networks (GDNs) to switch people’s boilers to hydrogen without their consent.

The Energy Bill, which is due before the House of Lords on Monday, would allow GDNs to forcibly enter people’s homes for any reason connected to a hydrogen trial if they live within the designated zone.

Two such trials are being proposed in Whitby, Ellesmere Port, and Redcar, Teesside, as part of a Government plan to test the feasibility of having hydrogen supplied to an entire neighbourhood.

Cadent, the GDN for Whitby, has said it would build a parallel gas network in the trial area for residents who wish to remain on gas.

No such offer has come from Northern Gas Networks, GDN for Redcar, though both companies say residents in the proposed 2,000-house zones can opt to have an electric heat pump installed at no cost if they do not want hydrogen.

Both companies are submitting rival bids, with funding coming from Ofgem, the energy regulator, and the results of the trial are to inform the Government’s 2026 decision on whether to pursue hydrogen for home heating or not.

In a letter sent by Global Witness and signed by Greenpeace, Uplift, Friends of the Earth, Fuel Poverty Action, Ashden and others, peers are being urged to adopt an amendment to the Energy Bill that would give people the right to opt out of a trial, thereby removing the right of GDNs to forcibly switch them over.

It would also require the Environment Agency to monitor hydrogen leakage and the UK Health and Safety Executive to monitor safety, something residents and campaigners have expressed concern over due to hydrogen having a smaller molecule and being more flammable than methane.

Doug Parr, policy director for Greenpeace UK said: “Gas companies have shown they’re willing to act like mafia bosses in installing pre-payment meters and hydrogen could be their new racket.

“Unless the right to forcibly enter people’s homes is removed from the Energy Bill, the government will be legalising mob-like tactics.

“Hydrogen is expensive, polluting and potentially dangerous. There’s a mountain of scientific evidence demonstrating why using it in homes is a terrible idea.

“Rather than allowing gas companies to waste time forcing communities to take part in these guinea pig trials, the government should get on with the nationwide roll-out of heat pumps – the cleanest, cheapest and safest alternative to gas boilers and the genuine future of household heating.”

Mike Childs, head of science, policy and research at Friends of the Earth, said: “These communities shouldn’t have to be forced to have hydrogen boilers.

“Hydrogen is going to be much more expensive than gas and even though they’re potentially going to be insulated from that increase for a couple of years or so, ultimately they’ll end up paying a lot more for their energy than other energy users.

“It’s still going to be a high-carbon way of heating their homes because hydrogen manufacturing is not clean.”

A spokesperson from Northern Gas Networks said: “We will never enter people’s homes by force unless there is a risk to their safety, as is the case now.

“Heat pumps are a key tool in decarbonising home heating, but as it stands between 37% and 54% of UK homes are unsuitable for a heat pump and many customers will not be able to afford them.”

The GDNs said they are only responding to the Government’s requests to test hydrogen and that they are continually listening to feedback from residents.

They also disputed the claim that hydrogen leaks more than methane, saying it will be no less safe.

Cara Jenkinson, cities manager at Ashden, said: “Hydrogen may be useful for hard-to-decarbonise industrial sectors such as steel making, but hydrogen for heating just doesn’t make sense.

“It’s not safe, not good for the climate, and much more expensive than renewable energy.

“We should expand on what we already have and which we know already works, such as heat pumps, solar and wind – all of which will also be a lot cheaper to scale up than new hydrogen plants.”

A spokesperson from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “No-one will be forced to use hydrogen.

“We expect gas distribution networks to only ever use powers of entry as a last resort to ensure consumers’ safety, for example to inspect and test pipes and valves, and only following court approval and once all other attempts to contact property owners and reach an agreement are exhausted.”

