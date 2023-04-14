Council official ‘T-Dawg’ makes rap video in photo ID reminder for voters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council official ‘T-Dawg’ makes rap video in photo ID reminder for voters

By Press Association
Trevor Holden, managing director of Broadland and South Norfolk Councils, who has recorded a rap video to remind voters to take photo ID to the polling station for May’s elections (Broadland and South Norfolk councils/ PA)
Trevor Holden, managing director of Broadland and South Norfolk Councils, who has recorded a rap video to remind voters to take photo ID to the polling station for May's elections (Broadland and South Norfolk councils/ PA)

The top official for two local councils has recorded a rap video under the name T-Dawg to remind voters to take photo ID to the polling station for May’s elections.

Trevor Holden, managing director of Broadland and South Norfolk councils, bounces in the crab position and waves his hands around while wearing a bucket hat during the 56-second clip.

He raps over a beat: “I’ve got something to say about May’s local elections.

“T-Dawg spitting bars about voter ID selection.

“So make sure you bring it or you’ll receive rejection.”

The Government’s new policy means people must not only be registered to vote but also take a form of ID such as a passport or driving licence when they head to their local polling station on May 4.

Electoral reform campaigners have raised concerns that it could make it harder for some voters to cast their ballot.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the change will help make sure voting is a “high-integrity process”, despite no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud in the UK.

Mr Holden’s video, posted on the local authority’s social media channels, opens with cover art of a dark sky and him swinging in on a zipline.

It reads in a graffiti-style font “T-Dawg – ID Like A Boss”, with a black and white logo in the corner saying “voter advisory useful content”, in the style of parental advisory explicit content labels.

Mr Holden, who is also the returning officer for the councils, then appears, standing with his arms folded and nodding, as an auto-tuned vocal raps “T-Dawg on the track”.

He bounces in the crab position, on a set of concrete steps by some election signage, and begins to rap.

Council official makes a rap video
Trevor Holden, managing director of Broadland and South Norfolk Councils, who has recorded a rap video to remind voters to take photo ID to the polling station for May's elections. (Broadland and South Norfolk councils/ PA)

The video cuts to him in different locations, wearing a bucket hat and high-visibility jacket while waving his hands around by boxes for postal votes, and nodding while wearing headphones by a microphone.

He raps: “Some may call it suppression but don’t be a square.

“It’s about making sure this election is fair.

“Your passport, your driving licence, you get the gist.

“Hop online to see the full extensive list.”

He continues: “Make sure your vote counts and bring your ID.

“Looks like this card with a little photo of me.

“If you haven’t got this identification, apply online for your voter authority certification.

“Come on guys, the message is clear, May’s local election is drawing near.

“Bring your ID to make your vote count, this is what democracy is all about.”

The video finishes with an explosion sound effect and Mr Holden giving peace signs with both hands, as a voice says “perfect”.

Mr Holden, 60, told the PA news agency, he had challenged his “rather overly creative communications and marketing team” to find a way to get the message across on voter ID.

He said he had been worried people would turn up to polling stations without ID on the prescribed list and staff would have to turn them away.

The team came up with the idea for the rap and told him he should be the one rapping, he said.

“We thought we were going to get something that would land within our district on our social media feed and die a death after 24 hours,” said Mr Holden.

“We had no concept that actually this was going to be probably the biggest cut-through on voter ID that we’ve had in the national conversation.

“It’s really cool that it has because it’s got people talking about it, whether they’re going ‘why on earth have they done that’ or ‘it’s really good that they’ve done that’, what they’re doing is talking about voter ID.”

He said that someone on social media has already done a cover version of the rap.

Asked if it was the beginning of his rap career, Mr Holden said: “I don’t know if it’s the beginning or the end or both – it might well be both.

“I’m in their hands for whatever they come up with next for what we do.

“But I’ve achieved two things: one, I think I’ve been played on national radio and two, there’s a cover version.

“That’s not a bad music career is it?”

