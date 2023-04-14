Sunak and Zelensky discuss accelerating military support to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak and Zelensky discuss accelerating military support to Ukraine

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelensky discussed ramping up military support to Ukraine in a phone call on Friday, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister told the Ukrainian president that Britain and its allies “needed to continue to ensure Ukraine was in the strongest possible position to build on its recent battlefield successes”.

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in Russia’s invasion, with Mr Sunak paying tribute to the efforts of Ukrainian troops in the highly-contested town of Bakhmut.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in its daily intelligence briefing that Ukrainian forces had been forced to make “orderly withdrawals” from positions they previously held in the Donetsk city after being bombarded with “particularly intense” Russian artillery fire over the past 48 hours.

Russia has “re-energised” its assault on Bakhmut with “improved co-operation” between troops fighting with Moscow’s defence ministry and the Wagner mercenary group, according to the MoD.

Mr Sunak also said a gruesome video that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier was “appalling” and that those responsible had to be held to account.

Mr Zelensky has called on world leaders to respond to the video, which the Kremlin said was “horrible” but needed to be verified.

The Ukrainian president tweeted: “Had a phone talk with (UK) Prime Minister @RishiSunak. Discussed the situation at the front, our defense needs, increased support & planned intl events.

“I thanked him for condemning the inhumane execution of a (Ukrainian) soldier. Together we must stop the aggressor & put an end to terror!”

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelensky this morning.

“The leaders discussed the latest situation on the battlefield and the Prime Minister paid tribute to the efforts of the Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut.

“Discussing the abhorrent beheading of a Ukrainian soldier shown on social media in recent days, the Prime Minister said the video was appalling and those responsible had to be held to account.

“The leaders also discussed efforts to accelerate military support to Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said the UK and its allies needed to continue to ensure Ukraine was in the strongest possible position to build on its recent battlefield successes.

“That included increasing interoperability with Nato both in the short and long term, the Prime Minister added.

“The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.”

Mr Zelensky has lobbied western countries for months to supply modern warplanes, anti-aircraft defence systems and ammunition, while Ukrainian officials have spoken of preparations for an expected spring counter-offensive against Moscow’s troops.

Britain has offered to train Ukrainian pilots on Nato-standard jets but allies have been reluctant to release them.

Mr Sunak and Mr Zelensky’s call came after an alleged leak of US classified defence documents online appeared to lay bare military secrets in Ukraine, including claims that up to 50 UK special forces personnel have been deployed to the war-torn nation.

However, the MoD warned against taking allegations contained in the reported leak at “face value”.

