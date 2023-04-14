Lidl and Aldi slash price of milk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lidl and Aldi slash price of milk

By Press Association
Lidl (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Lidl (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Aldi and Lidl have followed rival supermarkets Sainsbury’s and Tesco in slashing the price of milk.

The budget retailers announced on Friday that they are cutting the price of their four-pint own brand bottles by 10p from £1.65 to £1.55.

The change follows a similar announcement by supermarket Sainsbury’s on Thursday, with Tesco being the first to cut its prices on Wednesday.

The German stores often compete with Britain’s most popular supermarkets on prices.

In the latest round of price cuts, a one pint bottle of own-brand milk will be 5p cheaper at 90p, while two pints will be reduced from £1.30 to £1.25.

The changes come at a time when the cost of groceries have skyrocketed reaching their highest level in decades.

The latest figures release by the ONS show that the price of food has increased by 18% in the year to February.

A spokeswoman for Lidl said that its latest price cut would not impact farmers.

The decision was quickly followed by Asda announcing its own price cut later on Friday.

The retailer said it had taken the “swift action” to support customers struggling with the cost of living.

But consumer group Which? said that supermarkets should be doing “a lot more to ensure healthy, nutritious food is more widely available”.

Head of food policy Sue Davies said: “Any price reduction is good news for consumers, but 5p off a pint of milk won’t make a huge difference when it comes to year-on-year food price inflation, which is almost 25% at some supermarkets, according to our research.

“This step shows that pressures are easing but supermarkets should be doing a lot more to ensure healthy, nutritious food is more widely available, especially in those areas most in need and to make sure pricing is clearer, more transparent and more consistent, so consumers can easily compare prices in-store and with other supermarkets.”

Asda’s chief commercial officer Kris Comerford said: “Our latest income tracker shows over 11 million families in the UK don’t have enough income to cover their weekly expenses, which is why we have invested to protect our customers throughout the cost of living crisis and have taken swift action to reduce the price of milk as commodity prices have eased.

“This is on top of the hundreds of prices lowered in our stores every week.”

