Nursing union to reveal pay ballot result as junior doctors call for talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Nursing union to reveal pay ballot result as junior doctors call for talks

By Press Association
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Southend University Hospital in Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Southend University Hospital in Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A nursing union is set to announce the result of a ballot over a Government pay offer on Friday, as striking junior doctors urged the Health Secretary to get round the table to try to break the deadlock over their pay.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unison, which represents nurses and other health workers, have been voting on a proposed deal which includes a 5% pay rise this year and a cash payment for last year.

Voting ends on Friday and the RCN will announce the final result later, with reports in The Times and The Guardian suggesting it will likely show members have rejected ministers’ offer.

Industrial strike
NHS junior doctors take part in a march and rally in the centre of Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Unison’s ballot closes later on Friday and the result is expected over the next few days.

Leaders of both the RCN and Unison unions have recommended acceptance of the offer.

The ballots will close as around 47,000 junior doctors in England stage the final day of a four-day strike in an increasingly bitter dispute over pay.

The British Medical Association (BMA) junior doctors committee said it had again asked Health Secretary Steve Barclay to meet with them to discuss their demands for full pay restoration.

In the letter shared on Twitter, they wrote: “As we have consistently and repeatedly said, we do not have any preconditions to negotiations with you.

“We hope that you will set yours aside and engage with us in good faith.”

They said they had confirmed their willingness to engage in a process facilitated by conciliation service Acas, adding: “We urge you to agree to this”.

But Mr Barclay reiterated that their demand for a 35% pay rise is “unreasonable” and that talks cannot take place until junior doctors “call off strikes and put forward a realistic proposal”.

Writing in The Express, he said: “As soon as the BMA pauses strikes and shows willingness to move significantly from their demand for a 35% pay increase, we can enter negotiations straight away.

“The onus is squarely on the shoulders of the junior doctors committee who’ve shown no signs of moving so far.”

Conciliation would “improve things,” said the former chief executive of Acas, which has said it is “well prepared and ready to help”.

John Taylor told BBC’s World At One programme: “Conciliation is not a silver bullet. It’s not a miracle cure. What it will do is improve things.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said it remains open to a role for Acas.

Industrial strike
Nurses on the picket line outside the Royal United Hospital in Bath (Ben Birchall/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said he wanted to find a “reasonable compromise” with junior doctors.

Hospital bosses have expressed concern about keeping patients safe as they struggle to secure cover for overnight junior doctor shifts during strikes.

During the strikes, staff who are still working have prioritised emergency and urgent care over some routine appointments and procedures to ensure safe care for those in life-threatening situations.

This means hundreds of thousands of appointments and operations have been rescheduled.

The BMA claims junior doctors in England have seen a 26% real-terms pay cut since 2008/09 because rises have been below inflation.

Meanwhile, civil servants confirmed a fresh wave of strikes as unions attacked an announcement of a pay rise for this year of between 4.5% and 5%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
2
2
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
3
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
4
Connor Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
5
The car park in question in Aberdour, on the east end of Main Street. Image: Cala Homes.
Aberdour car park could be torn up after council that suggested it refuses permission
6
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
7
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
8
Police are searching for Stewart Downie. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Kirriemuir pensioner spotted near Lintrathen Loch
9
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
10
The stolen mobile home. Image: Police Scotland
Mobile home stolen from outside Perthshire house

More from The Courier

Police, fire crews and paramedics were all called to the scene near the North Water Bridge junction. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Two-car crash on A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road near Laurencekirk
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; JK Rowling. red carpet. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 14/04/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: Don't let me tell you what to think about Harry Potter TV…
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Southend University Hospital in Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Friday court round-up — Monifieth man's hostage fantasy
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray said the investment is 'positive' for the club. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray confirms 'incoming investment' that changes approach to squad-building
Callum Davidson and Jim Goodwin.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and St Johnstone situation requires most under-appreciated skill of any…
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
Small Business, Innovation and Trade Minister Richard Lochhead and Joyce Gibson, owner and director of Direct Soccer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee to be at the heart of making Scotland a major world economy, says…
Forfar manager Ray McKinnon has urged his players to secure a play-off spot. Image: Dave Johnston.
Ray McKinnon lifts promotion play-off talk ban as Forfar's League Two survival status is…
James McPake said his defender is recovering well but will miss the remainder of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals jealousy towards his Dunfermline stars and gives positive update on Rhys…
Brighton, England - April 05, 2007: Waltzer Cars on Ride at Fairground, The Waltzer ride was invented in Cheshire, England around 1920. ; Shutterstock ID 1194411889; purchase_order: ; job:
Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside

Editor's Picks

Most Commented