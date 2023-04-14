Fewer than a quarter of car thefts attended by police, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fewer than a quarter of car thefts attended by police, figures show

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Fewer than a quarter of car thefts were attended by police forces across England and Wales last year, figures show.

The statistics were revealed through Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to police forces submitted by the Liberal Democrats.

The forces who responded reported 47,228 incidents of car theft in 2022 and 10,963 of police arrivals, meaning only 23% of incidents were attended.

The 47,228 figure is also up 30% year-on-year from 35,734.

Lib Dem Leader Sir Ed Davey said ministers should apologise for “these shocking figures” and commit to a return to “proper community policing”.

Of the 21 police forces who gave full responses, the worst performers were Avon and Somerset Police, where 89% of vehicle thefts went unattended in 2022.

The figures show there were 4,467 incidents last year, but only 473 police arrivals.

The second-worst was Cambridgeshire Police, with 1,279 incidents and 152 police arrivals, meaning 88% of vehicle thefts went unattended.

The third-worst performing force was Bedfordshire Police, with only 13% of incidents attended.

Sir Ed Davey
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey (James Manning/PA)

The Liberal Democrats said the Conservative government is to blame for the figures, as years of cuts have left police forces overstretched, under-resourced, and unable to respond to neighbourhood crime.

Calling for a return to “proper community policing” ahead of May’s local elections, Sir Ed said: “This is a national scandal. People pay their fair share in taxes to fund the police and at the very least expect an officer to arrive on the scene of a crime.

“The blame lies squarely with Conservative ministers for their savage cut in police officer numbers.

“The remaining community officers work tirelessly to keep our street safe, but they need more help.”

He added: “Ministers should apologise for these shocking figures and commit to a return to proper community policing.

“These shocking figures will leave people wondering if car theft has been decriminalised?”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Car theft is a truly distressing crime and we are closely working with the automotive industry and police to ensure our response is as strong as it can be.

“Recent figures from the Crime Survey for England and Wales show vehicle crime is down 18% since December 2019.

“We expect police to take vehicle crime seriously and investigate thoroughly. We are supporting police by providing funding for crime prevention measures, including better street lighting and CCTV, delivering 20,000 additional officers and equipping the police with better technology.”

