Scotland ‘behind the curve’ in helping type 1 diabetes patients, Lib Dems claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scotland ‘behind the curve’ in helping type 1 diabetes patients, Lib Dems claim

By Press Association
The Lib Dems say Scotland is ‘behind the curve’ when it comes to using technology to help type 1 diabetes patients manage the condition (PA)
The Lib Dems say Scotland is ‘behind the curve’ when it comes to using technology to help type 1 diabetes patients manage the condition (PA)

Scotland is “behind the curve” when it comes to treating patients with type 1 diabetes, Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has claimed.

He was speaking as his party highlighted discrepancies in the use of technology which allows those with the condition to continually monitor their blood sugar levels.

Type 1 diabetes causes high levels of glucose in the blood, with complications arising if these are not properly balanced out.

The Scottish Diabetes Survey in 2020 estimated more than 317,000 Scots had diabetes – with type 1 cases accounting for about 10%.

There were almost 13,500 deaths in 2020 amongst people diagnosed with diabetes, figures on the Scottish Public Health Observatory show.

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) gives a continuous display of blood sugar levels, making it easier for patients to manage the condition and reduce the risk of serious complications.

Alex Cole-Hamilton called for updated guidance on the use of continuous glucose monitoring technology (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Guidelines in England and Wales have recommended all adults with type 1 diabetes should have these, as well as all children with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

While the Scottish Healthcare Technologies Group, which advises NHS Scotland, has recommended CGM be made available, research using freedom of information legislation by the Liberal Democrats revealed a postcode lottery in treatment.

The Lib Dems said responses show NHS Highland did not appear to provide CGM as of December 2022, while NHS Shetland and NHS Western Isles only offer the technology to pregnant women with the condition.

In NHS Ayrshire and Arran, CGM is offered in limited circumstances, although the board plans to expand its use in 2023.

NHS Borders, NHS Dumfries and Galloway and NHS Forth Valley also only provide CGM in limited circumstances, the Liberal Democrats said.

In NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde – Scotland’s biggest health board – all adults can access it, with some children and young people also able to benefit from the technology.

NHS Grampian, NHS Fife, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Orkney did not respond.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “This looks like a clear-cut case of Scotland being behind the curve, especially outside of the central belt.

“These technologies have obvious benefits in terms of helping people to manage lifelong conditions, but depending on where you are in the country, it’s a lottery as to whether you will be able to benefit.”

He urged Health Secretary Michael Matheson to “push for updated guidance on the use of these techniques and to make sure that patients all across Scotland are able to benefit”.

The Lib Dem leader added: “At this time of immense pressure on our health service, making it easier for people to manage their conditions without the assistance of medical professionals has the potential to deliver huge benefits across the service.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are determined to keep the Scottish NHS at the forefront of new technologies to tackle people’s health needs.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Diabetes is a clinical priority for the Scottish Government. In February 2021, we updated our Diabetes Improvement Plan which sets out our priorities and commitments to improve the prevention, treatment and care for everyone in Scotland living with diabetes.

“It includes a specific commitment to increase access to diabetes technologies for all who would benefit from them.

“We invested £19.6 million in 2021-22 to support the increased provision of diabetes technologies, including hybrid closed loop systems. We continue to work with NHS boards to improve access across Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Joel Nouble scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone are in freefall as Perth side get booed off again after 2-0…
The Pars fans were jubilant after Matty Todd made it 2-0 to Dunfermline. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man…
Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir.
PAUL WHITELAW: From painting birds to the Highs and Lows of a Kosher Marriage,…
Linda Ballingall and David Brown from Glenrothes Heritage Centre with the Number 8 plaque from one of the Titanic lifeboats alongside a portrait of The Countess of Rothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New home for Titanic artefacts in Glenrothes
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. The Mousetrap Perth Theatre Picture shows; The Mousetrap HI RES. na. Supplied by Perth Theatre Date; 13/01/2023
Why the ’70s ‘queenpin’ of Scottish Theatre wore a silver mousetrap round her neck
Red Cross volunteer Richard Stibbles from Perth will join royalty at King Charles III's Coronation. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth volunteer who returned to frontline after nearly dying from Covid gets King's Coronation…
Dave Ramsay alongside Fiona Corner of Alzheimer Scotland.
Fife man's mission to raise £21k to fund a 'dementia dog' in memory of…
Landward presenters Arlene Stuart, Cammy Wilson, Anne McAlpine, Rosie Morton, Shahbaz Majeed and Dougie Vipond.
Dundee photographer returns as co-presenter of BBC TV show Landward
Philip Elrick.
Banned Fife driver caught 'riding motorbike in pyjamas'
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 14th September '22 CR0037947 Flora Fraser, author of a new book on Flora MacDonald photographed in the Lovat graveyard of Eskadale St Marys RC Church, Eskadale.
Author Flora Fraser talks false teeth and false heirs ahead of NYC Tartan week…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented