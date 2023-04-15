Senior Labour MP latest to slam ‘brutal’ ads attacking Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Senior Labour MP latest to slam ‘brutal’ ads attacking Sunak

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Hartlepool (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Hartlepool (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A Labour former shadow minister has become the latest senior figure in the party to hit out at the “brutal” adverts attacking Rishi Sunak.

The row has rumbled on since an ad claiming the Prime Minister does not think child sex abusers should go to prison was posted online over a week ago.

Barry Gardiner, who served as shadow trade secretary under Jeremy Corbyn, said “dehumanising” Mr Sunak is a flawed strategy.

Echoing former home secretary Lord David Blunkett, who argued that Labour is better than “gutter” politics, Mr Gardiner said: “If we blur the distinction between policy and person, we descend into the gutter.”

Sir Keir Starmer has stood firmly by the ads, arguing that they are “highlighting the failures” of the Tory Government.

Other digital posters in the campaign have focused on the non-dom tax status previously held by Mr Sunak’s wife, and accused the Prime Minister of being soft on gun crime.

The Labour leader is understood not to be attending a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party on Monday, at which The Independent reported MPs angered by the ads will confront the leadership.

UK Parliament portraits
Barry Gardiner, the Labour MP for Brent North (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

Writing in the online newspaper, Mr Gardiner said: “Child abuse is a sickening crime, not an instrument to be weaponised against a political opponent.

“Tactically it’s also a mistake. It potentially undermines Labour’s own credibility. If people don’t recognise the monster we paint, they will not believe our valid criticisms of (Mr Sunak’s) policies.”

The Brent North MP also warned against engaging in a “brutal slugging match of abuse, oversimplification and cheap slogans”.

Earlier on Saturday, shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds backed the campaign, telling the Observer: “It’s important that Rishi Sunak is held accountable for the last 13 years of Conservative government.”

But he added: “I will always say I think civility is important in politics. My natural comfort zone would be a debate in detail on the issue or policy area. But accountability is important as well.”

In an interview with the paper, Mr Reynolds also said that people do not yet understand “the scale of Labour’s ambition on the economy” as he promised a “more active state” if the party wins the next general election.

The party has “components in place” that represent “a very different approach to the economy” than under the Conservatives and even the last Labour government, he said.

Mr Reynolds said they now needed to use the 18 months before the next poll to explain that to the public.

He said: “To deliver things like net zero, you have to have a more active state.

“As it stands, people maybe don’t appreciate that to the same degree that those of us inside the shadow cabinet do.

“But be in no doubt that we are talking about an economy that will deliver for working people to a much greater extent.”

