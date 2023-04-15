Labour vows to end ‘postcode lottery’ for GP appointments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour vows to end ‘postcode lottery’ for GP appointments

By Press Association
Labour has pledged to train more GPs (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Labour has pledged to train more GPs (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Up to three in four patients in some parts of England are unable to see the GP of their choice, Labour said as it vowed to end the “postcode lottery” for appointments.

In some areas only 50% of appointments are face-to-face, according to the party’s analysis of NHS England’s latest GP appointment and GP Patient Survey data, as well as Office for National Statistics figures.

As Labour turns its focus to GP waiting times in its campaign for the May local elections, it is highlighting its pledge to double the number of doctors trained each year, from 7,500 to 15,000.

The party would guarantee patients who want them face-to-face appointments if it wins the next general election.

Labour also said it would bring back the family doctor, pointing to an NHS review that found seeing the same GP consistently benefits patients and helps doctors detect serious illness earlier.

But 77% of patients in Fenland, 75% in Gosport, and 74% in Solihull see or speak to their preferred GP “some of the time or almost never”, according to the research.

Nearly 40% of people across England said they were only offered a telephone consultation when they wanted an in-person appointment.

In areas including Slough, Hastings and Eden, only around half of appointments were face-to-face in February.

That is compared to four in five in Fareham and the Forest of Dean, and almost all in the City of London, which had the highest proportion of in-person appointments.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In all, 72% of appointments across England were face-to-face in February, compared to 85% in the same month in 2020 before the pandemic.

The longest waits for a GP appointment were in Chesterfield, where 11% of patients waited for more than a month, almost ten times as many as in Coventry.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “It’s much better for patients to see the GP who knows their medical history, face-to-face if they wish.

“But patients are finding it impossible to get an appointment at all, let alone with the doctor they want, in the manner they choose.

“It’s no surprise given the Conservatives have cut 2,000 GPs since 2015.

“Labour will train 15,000 doctors a year, paid for by abolishing the non-dom tax status, so patients are seen on time again.

“We will bring back the family doctor and give patients choice over their care.”

Mr Streeting will set out Labour’s plans to shake up the NHS in a speech later in the week.

Sir Keir Starmer will highlight the falling numbers of GPs under the Tories during a visit on Monday, as his party hopes to snap up votes in next month’s local elections.

Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands said: “As always Labour’s plans are unfunded.

“Labour already voted to put NHS doctors and GPs into early retirement, our plan keeps doctors on the frontline to cut waiting lists.

“The Conservatives have delivered over 38,000 more doctors and are on track to get 50,000 more nurses into the NHS by 2024 so the NHS is there for you.”

