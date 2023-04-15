Need for trade union movement never greater, First Minister to tell STUC event

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s First Minister will tell trade unionists in a speech at the STUC congress the need for their movement “has never been greater”.

Humza Yousaf is expected to appeal to delegates for their help in building a “socially just Scotland we can all be proud of” in an address at the annual congress in Dundee on Monday.

He will tell delegates he won the recent SNP leadership contest on a “very clear commitment to progressive politics”.

He is expected to say: “Now, as your First Minister, I will unapologetically drive that progressive agenda forward to the benefit of the country.

“Because one thing is clear – the need for progressive politics – and the need for a healthy trade union movement – has never been greater.

“In the UK today, the whole Westminster system is lurching to the right – to a reactionary and sometimes downright nasty style of politics that is too often characterised by a race to the bottom.

“It shouldn’t be hard to say that working people need help and support during a cost-of-living crisis – but instead we have a Tory government which relishes taking them on in a fight and trying to sack those who go on strike for better pay.

“It shouldn’t be hard to say that desperate people arriving on our shores, including children, should be offered sanctuary and safety – but instead they are used as a political football and often treated in the most inhumane manner possible.

“It shouldn’t be hard to say that transgender people, who suffer some of the worst discrimination of any members of our society, should be offered solidarity, love and acceptance – but instead they are often scapegoated and marginalised.

“And it shouldn’t be hard to point out the immense damage that Brexit is doing to our economy and our public services – but instead, many of those who were the fiercest Remainers are now engaged in a conspiracy of silence and too frightened to speak up.”

The First Minister will pledge to “not only stand up for the rights of all but, where possible, advance those rights”.

He is expected to tell delegates: “And I will speak up for the fairer, progressive Scotland that I want to see and I believe the majority of Scotland supports.

“With your help, we will collectively build a socially just Scotland we can all be proud of.”

Mr Yousaf is one of a number of speakers at the three-day event.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner is due to speak on Tuesday, as are STUC general secretary Roz Foyer and TUC general secretary Paul Nowak.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will address delegates the following day.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The UK Government is looking forward to working constructively with the First Minister on the issues that matter most to people in Scotland, including continuing to tackle the cost of living, growing Scotland’s economy, tackling NHS waiting lists, ensuring our energy security and improving transport links.”