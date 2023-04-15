Nearly 40,000 patients discharged from hospital at unsociable hours, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly 40,000 patients discharged from hospital at unsociable hours, figures show

By Press Association
Figures show nearly 40,000 patients were released after 10pm (PA)
Figures show nearly 40,000 patients were released after 10pm (PA)

The Scottish Conservatives have expressed “deep concern” after it emerged that almost 40,000 patients were discharged from hospital at unsociable hours.

Figures obtained by the party using freedom of information requests revealed 38,535 patients were released from hospital after 10pm in 2022.

Of that number, 16,488 patients were discharged between midnight and 5am, while a further 4,993 patients were released between 3am and 5am.

Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane – a practicing NHS GP – said middle-of-the-night discharges could compromise the safety of elderly and vulnerable patients due to a lack of available care services.

He has urged Health Secretary Michael Matheson to tackle the issue.

Coronavirus – Tue Feb 8, 2022
Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane urged action to tackle the issue (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

It could also cost Scotland’s NHS a significant amount of money if patients are released while public transport is closed.

The total figure of late-night discharges is thought to be higher, the Tories said, as NHS Lothian and NHS Forth Valley did not respond to the request for information.

A breakdown of the figures shows the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area had the most late-night discharges, with 9,889 patients released from hospitals between 10pm and 5am – representing 26% of all cases.

At Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, the first bus does not arrive until 5.51am and the last enters the hospital at 10.48pm, meaning patients must find their own way home or rely on an NHS-funded taxi.

Dr Gulhane said: “The sheer volume of patients being discharged in the middle of the night is a cause for deep concern.

Energy Advice service
Health Secretary Michael Matheson has been urged to act (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“We know that the SNP’s failure to tackle delayed discharge is an enormous problem in Scotland, but, equally, we don’t want elderly or vulnerable patients being sent home in the middle of the night.

“Ideally, hospitals should be striving to discharge patients during the daytime.

“On top of the problem of frail, older people getting inside their homes in the cold and dark – and the potential that brings for slips and falls – you have the issue that care packages or outside assistance won’t be on hand until the following day.

“There’s also a big cost implication for the NHS. If patients are discharged in the middle of the night and there is no public transport available – or a relative to pick them up – the health board will often pick up the tab for a patient’s taxi fare home.

“Given NHS resources are so scarce, this is an outlay that could be reduced or eliminated if hospitals were better resourced – and therefore better organised – in terms of timings of the discharge of patients.

“This problem is just another manifestation of the SNP’s poor running of Scotland’s NHS, and one that the new Health Secretary must address.”

