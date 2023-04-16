Nurses’ strikes could continue until Christmas, union leader says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Nurses’ strikes could continue until Christmas, union leader says

By Press Association
Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Nurses could strike until Christmas if they cannot reach a deal with the Government, a union leader has warned.

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) leader Pat Cullen called for the Government to improve its pay offer to avoid further strikes but assured patients that nurses will come off picket lines to deal with emergencies.

The RCN announced on Friday that its members will walk out for 48 hours from 8pm on April 30 after rejecting the Government’s pay offer.

NHS nurses in emergency departments, intensive care and cancer wards will take industrial action for the first time.

When asked if the union will stop strike action, Ms Cullen told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg On Sunday programme: “No, our nurses will absolutely not do that.

“We have strike action for the end of this month and the beginning of May.

“Then we will move immediately to ballot our members.

“If that ballot is successful it will mean further strike action right up until Christmas.”

The union leader added that nurses saw a one-off Covid bonus offered by the Government as a “bribe”.

NHS Providers deputy chief executive Saffron Cordery told the programme it is “not sustainable” for the NHS to continue managing strike action.

She said: “It’s really clear to me that it’s not sustainable going forward for the NHS to manage strike action.

“It feels like a really ugly situation to say we are going to have strikes now until Christmas.

UK strikes in April & May
(PA Graphics)

“We really desperately need the Government to come to the table alongside the unions coming to the table to sort this out.”

In an opinion piece for The Sun, Health Secretary Steve Barclay warned that fresh nurses’ strikes would have a “deeply concerning” impact on emergency services and cancer care.

The Health Secretary called on the RCN to accept the Government’s pay offer so the NHS can “get back to focusing on patients”.

On Sunday afternoon, Mr Barclay tweeted a copy of a letter he had sent to Ms Cullen which urged the union to reconsider further industrial action and said he would welcome a meeting to discuss avoiding strikes.

In the letter, Mr Barclay said the most recent pay offer was a “fair and reasonable settlement”, adding: “The decision to refuse at this stage any exemptions for even the most urgent and life-threatening treatment during this action will, I fear, put patients at risk.”

On Friday, Unison’s NHS members accepted the NHS pay offer of a 5% pay rise this year and a cash payment for last year.

However, 54% of RCN members voted to reject the deal.

The turnout among RCN members employed on NHS Agenda for Change contracts in England was 61%.

The RCN announcement came as around 47,000 junior doctors finished their 96-hour strike in a separate dispute over pay at 7am on Saturday.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting appealed to the RCN to continue to protect emergency lifesaving care if it strikes again.

The Labour politician told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “I’m deeply worried about the risk of escalation of the nature of their dispute, to remove what’s known as the derogations, the measures they put in place to protect those areas of care.”

Tory Party chairman Greg Hands said more strikes by nurses would “clearly have an impact” as he declined to criticise them for deciding not to provide cover for emergencies.

Mr Hands told Sky News: “I think the public are very concerned, understandably, and we will do everything that we can, and I’m sure the management of the NHS will do everything that it can to make sure that the impact of the strike is kept under control.

“But I wouldn’t be being truthful if I didn’t say it will have an impact. Nurses going on strike will clearly have an impact.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

One of the owners Thomas Kendall celebrates with Lucinda Russell and stable girl Lauren Walsh with the trophy alongside the winning horse Coach Rambler after it returned home to the Lucinda Russells Stables in Milnathort.
Best pictures as Grand National winner Corach Rambler returns to Perthshire
Lewis McCann douses Matty Todd in Champagne. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Matty Todd on 'crazy' celebrations with Dunfermline fans after Pars seal League One…
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
Steven MacLean, Tommy Wright and Mark Fotheringham. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
Next St Johnstone manager: The returning hero, Callum Davidson's No2 and leftfield candidate with…
Grand National winner Corach Rambler greeted by hundreds of well-wishers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Corach Rambler given hero's welcome home to Kinross-shire after Grand National triumph
Length delays have been reported on the A9 near Perth due to roadworks north of Inveralmond. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Drivers' misery as they face hour-long delays from A9 roadworks
Kane Ritchie-Hosler enjoys a rendition of his song from the Pars fans. Image: SNS.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler accuses Dunfermline boss of deliberately making him do solo lap of honour
Niskanen celebrates a long-awaited strike. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Pure catharsis for 'a legend of a man' after…
Kwame Thomas celebrates after scoring for Dundee in the draw with Morton. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.
Dundee: 4 talking points as late comeback keeps the Dark Blues Championship title dream…
From left: Dunfermline's Sam Fisher; James McPake; Craig Wighton and Nikolay Todorov; and Matty Todd. Images: Craig Brown.
Champions: 6 matches that won Dunfermline the League One title

Editor's Picks

Most Commented