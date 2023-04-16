Scotland being failed by ‘two bad Governments’, says Labour’s Sarwar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland being failed by ‘two bad Governments’, says Labour’s Sarwar

By Press Association
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is to make a speech in Glasgow on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is to make a speech in Glasgow on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Anas Sarwar has said Scotland is being failed by “two bad governments” and Scottish Labour can deliver the change the country needs.

Speaking ahead of a speech in First Minister Humza Yousaf’s Glasgow Pollok constituency on Monday, the Scottish Labour leader said both the Westminster and Holyrood governments are “mired in scandal and chaos”.

He said Labour is ready for an election as “Scotland needs change”.

However, the Scottish Conservatives said Sarwar’s party had “failed to stand up to the SNP” and claimed Scottish Labour “cannot be trusted to protect the union”.

In his speech, Mr Sarwar will say: “As they turn inwards and fight among themselves, the SNP have completely forgotten what matters.

“When you have a party that cares only about dividing the country, it’s no wonder that the party itself is now irretrievably divided.”

He added: “This distracted and divided Government is disastrous for Scotland.

“So, no, I won’t just stand back and allow the nationalists to inflict further damage on our communities and our people.

“I will fight for change because change is what the people of Scotland deserve.”

Speaking ahead of the speech, he said: “Scotland is being failed by two bad governments that are both mired in scandal and chaos.

“Scotland needs change and it needs a government that is prepared to tackle the twin crises of the NHS crisis and the cost of living crisis.”

Scotland opinion polls: voting intention in general election
(PA Graphics)

Recent polls have suggested the gap between the SNP and Labour in Scotland is narrowing.

Mr Sarwar has previously said his party is Scottish “election ready” and has appointed election co-ordinators.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the party needs to win a large number of seats in Scotland at the next general election if he is to lead a legitimate UK Government.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said: “On so many issues, Scottish Labour under Anas Sarwar have failed to stand up to the SNP.

“The glaring recent example was when Sarwar whipped his MSPs to support the nationalists’ flawed gender recognition bill. This did not escape the Scottish public’s notice.

“Because they fall into line with the SNP so readily, Labour can’t be trusted to protect the union.

“They will be too easily tempted to do a deal with the SNP that would jeopardise Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom,” she added.

SNP MSP Kaukab Stewart said: “This desperate intervention by Anas Sarwar is laughable – and the irony of Labour lecturing about divided parties is not lost.

“Labour is nothing but a pale imitation of the Tories – whether it’s on Brexit, immigration or infringing on Scotland’s Parliament, the Westminster parties are two sides of the same old coin.

“While taking nothing for granted, the SNP continues to top the polls as, under Humza Yousaf’s leadership, we deliver every day for the people of Scotland. It’s no wonder the opposition is absolutely rattled.”

