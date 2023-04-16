Scotland being failed by ‘two bad Governments’, says Labour’s Sarwar

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anas Sarwar has said Scotland is being failed by “two bad governments” and Scottish Labour can deliver the change the country needs.

Speaking ahead of a speech in First Minister Humza Yousaf’s Glasgow Pollok constituency on Monday, the Scottish Labour leader said both the Westminster and Holyrood governments are “mired in scandal and chaos”.

He said Labour is ready for an election as “Scotland needs change”.

However, the Scottish Conservatives said Sarwar’s party had “failed to stand up to the SNP” and claimed Scottish Labour “cannot be trusted to protect the union”.

In his speech, Mr Sarwar will say: “As they turn inwards and fight among themselves, the SNP have completely forgotten what matters.

“When you have a party that cares only about dividing the country, it’s no wonder that the party itself is now irretrievably divided.”

He added: “This distracted and divided Government is disastrous for Scotland.

“So, no, I won’t just stand back and allow the nationalists to inflict further damage on our communities and our people.

“I will fight for change because change is what the people of Scotland deserve.”

Speaking ahead of the speech, he said: “Scotland is being failed by two bad governments that are both mired in scandal and chaos.

“Scotland needs change and it needs a government that is prepared to tackle the twin crises of the NHS crisis and the cost of living crisis.”

Recent polls have suggested the gap between the SNP and Labour in Scotland is narrowing.

Mr Sarwar has previously said his party is Scottish “election ready” and has appointed election co-ordinators.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the party needs to win a large number of seats in Scotland at the next general election if he is to lead a legitimate UK Government.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said: “On so many issues, Scottish Labour under Anas Sarwar have failed to stand up to the SNP.

“The glaring recent example was when Sarwar whipped his MSPs to support the nationalists’ flawed gender recognition bill. This did not escape the Scottish public’s notice.

“Because they fall into line with the SNP so readily, Labour can’t be trusted to protect the union.

“They will be too easily tempted to do a deal with the SNP that would jeopardise Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom,” she added.

SNP MSP Kaukab Stewart said: “This desperate intervention by Anas Sarwar is laughable – and the irony of Labour lecturing about divided parties is not lost.

“Labour is nothing but a pale imitation of the Tories – whether it’s on Brexit, immigration or infringing on Scotland’s Parliament, the Westminster parties are two sides of the same old coin.

“While taking nothing for granted, the SNP continues to top the polls as, under Humza Yousaf’s leadership, we deliver every day for the people of Scotland. It’s no wonder the opposition is absolutely rattled.”