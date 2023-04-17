Calls to ‘strip’ Home Office of Windrush compensation administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Calls to ‘strip’ Home Office of Windrush compensation administration

By Press Association
A report from a global human rights organisation has revealed victims of the Windrush scandal are still being subjected to long waits and subject to being underpaid for their compensation claims.
A report from a global human rights organisation has revealed victims of the Windrush scandal are still being subjected to long waits and subject to being underpaid for their compensation claims.

A report from a global human rights organisation said the administration of the Windrush compensation scandal should be “stripped” from the Home Office and given to an independent body.

The report from Human Rights Watch revealed victims are still being subjected to long waits and their claims are underpaid.

The Home Office told the BBC it was “committed to righting the wrongs of Windrush”.

It said it had paid or offered more than £68 million in compensation and it was committed to making sure something like Windrush will never be repeated.

The HMT Empire Windrush first docked in England 75 years ago, bringing legal immigrant workers from the Caribbean to help fill post-war labour shortages.

Five years ago it was revealed thousands of immigrants had been incorrectly classed as illegal.

People affected by the scandal arrived to the UK between 1948 and 1971, when immigration laws changed in the UK.

Those who were incorrectly classed as illegal immigrants, who were also from countries outside the Caribbean, struggled to find work, housing, access healthcare and in some cases people who had lived their whole lives in the UK were deported.

Human Rights Watch said victims should be granted legal aid for compensation applications and that there was an unreasonable burden of truth placed on the victims.

The Black Equity Organisation echoed calls from Human Rights Watch, with chief executive Dr Wanda Wyporska saying the Home Office “must be stripped of the administration of the compensation scheme”.

Dr Wyporska said: “The report confirms the worst fears of the Windrush victims and survivors, that the institutional prejudice, ignorance, carelessness and inhumanity that drove the scandal, would resurface if the Home Office were allowed to manage the compensation scheme, and sadly, that has proven to be the case.

“The Department has created a process that is so bureaucratic and complicated, that some Windrush victims have died before they could successfully complete it.”

The report also said victims do not feel they would get a fair hearing at the Home Office as it is the agency responsible for the scandal.

“To add insult to unimaginable injury, surviving claimants have been prevented from getting the legal aid they urgently need to help complete the process and begin to rebuild their lives,” Dr Wyporska added.

“We are calling for an independent body focussed on the needs of victims to be appointed and Windrush survivors must be able to access legal aid.

“It is unforgiveable that the horrific damage done to the Windrush generation is being compounded by the gross mismanagement of the scheme created to help them.”

