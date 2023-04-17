Education Secretary backs Ofsted’s one-word ratings despite outcry from teachers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Education Secretary backs Ofsted’s one-word ratings despite outcry from teachers

By Press Association
The Education Secretary has backed Ofsted’s “one-word assessments” amid calls from teachers for the system to be abolished (PA)
The Education Secretary has backed Ofsted's "one-word assessments" amid calls from teachers for the system to be abolished (PA)

The Education Secretary has backed Ofsted’s “one-word assessments” despite calls from teachers for the system to be abolished.

Gillian Keegan said the ratings, which range from “outstanding” to “inadequate”, are “clear” and “easy for parents to navigate”.

Pressure on the schools watchdog in England continues to mount as unions demand an immediate freeze of inspections to allow for full mental health assessments to be carried out on teachers.

It comes after Ruth Perry, headteacher at Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, killed herself in January while awaiting an Ofsted report which downgraded her school from the highest rating to the lowest.

Touring broadcast studios on Monday, Ms Keegan described Ms Perry’s death as “tragic” and said His Majesty’s Chief Inspector is looking at whether the way the regulator works with schools can be improved.

But she insisted “undermining Ofsted” is “not the right approach”, describing the role it plays in upholding standards and safeguarding as “crucial”.

“I know His Majesty’s Chief Inspector is looking at this following the tragic case of Ruth Perry, which is tragic and our thoughts do go out to her family and friends and her school community,” she said.

Asked if she supports Ofsted’s single-word assessments, Ms Keegan said: “Yeah. They’re clear. They’re simple to understand.”

She added: “There’s quite a broad framework that’s assessed as part of Ofsted and they’ve actually looked to broaden that framework even more.

“Of course, if there are areas that needed to develop further then that is where the right conversation to have is.”

Critics argue single-word ratings fail to reflect the complexity of a school and the quality of its teaching.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “One-word Ofsted grades have clearly now had their day. While they may appear simple to understand, they are not reliable and at worse can give an incomplete and inaccurate picture of a school’s performance.

“It is impossible to accurately describe something as complex as a school in just a single word, and it’s worrying that ministers think this can be done.

“There is also growing evidence that parents no longer value these overly simplistic judgments and would value a more balanced, descriptive approach. It is time to move on from this outdated and unreliable system.”

It comes a week after a motion calling for Ofsted to be abolished was approved at the NASUWT’s annual conference in Glasgow.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) has also indicated it could take legal action against the watchdog after it did not suspend inspections following Ms Perry’s death.

The motion carried by the NASUWT union acknowledged the “perceived demands of Ofsted are the major contributor to the excessive workload and bureaucracy that blights the lives of teachers”.

A photograph of Ruth Perry attached to the fence outside John Rankin Schools in Newbury, Berkshire, where headteacher Flora Cooper planned to refuse entry to Ofsted inspectors in March. She later reversed her decision
A photograph of Ruth Perry attached to the fence outside John Rankin Schools in Newbury, Berkshire, where headteacher Flora Cooper planned to refuse entry to Ofsted inspectors in March. She later reversed her decision (PA)

An Ofsted spokesman declined to comment on the NASUWT’s proposals but said: “Inspections are first and foremost for children and their parents – looking in depth at the quality of education, behaviour and how well, and safely, schools are run.

“Our inspectors are all former or current school leaders who fully understand the pressures of the role. We always want inspections to be constructive and collaborative, and in the vast majority of cases school leaders agree that they are.”

